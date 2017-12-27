 Dance the night away | TheUnion.com

Dance the night away

Submitted to Prospector

New Year's Eve Sierra style in Auburn

KNOW & GO

WHAT: New Year’s Eve Party featuring the Dead Winter Carpenters & the Pine Street Ramblers

WHEN: Doors 7 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Auburn Event Center, 145 Elm Ave, Auburn

INFO: Call 530-906-7441 or visit http://www.keepsmilinpromotions.com

TICKETS: $25 advance, $30 at the door