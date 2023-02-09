FleetwoodMacrame-PRO-020923

Fleetwood Macrame performs February 10 at the Miners Foundry.

 Provided photo

The renowned Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Bay Area based Fleetwood Macrame, will be performing Friday, February 10, at Miners Foundry.

Taking on the role of Stevie Nicks, founding member Linda Moody said this is an evening of sharing the love and the spirit of the legendary band.