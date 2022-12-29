Into The Portal, a New Years celebration connecting the last hours of 2022 with the first darkness of 2023, takes place Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at the Stone House in Nevada City.
The celebration features music by El Papachango, BOGL, and AndreasOne.
“We are requesting your most swaggy form of authentic self expression, do not hold back, dress to impress, most importantly where something that feels good,” a press release states. “Come dance the night away with us as we celebrate another complete year, and bring in the new one.”
The Stone House is located at 107 Sacramento Street in Nevada City.
EL PAPACHANGO
Argentinian Dj sensation, El Papachango has been at the forefront of the West Coast Bass music scene since co-founding the legendary performance and avant-garde production crew, El Circo in 2002, according to the release. He brought with him a love of music from South America that he blends with west coast underground beats to create a groove that is unique and infectious wherever he goes, the release states. His sound is characterized by sexy, soulful banging Global Bass fusion, with a Latin sazon that is quintessential to his name, according to the release.
He has headlined the biggest Festival stages across US and Canada, such as Lightning In Bottle, Shambhala, Bass Coast, Symbiosis, and Burning Man, the release states. The past year his performances have proven to be exceptionally electrifying since touring as a duo with live vocalist Dakini Star, according to the release.
BOGL
BOGL is a man of mystery, DJ and music enthusiast originally from Las Vegas, according to the press release. With his parties, Soundpieces, Bogl has been able to host and play alongside current left-field artists from around the world in San Francisco and beyond for years, the release states. “His charisma is like that of a friendly ghost; he is kept close to your heart as one would a godfather, while basically existing as an untouchable phenomenon,” the release stated. “He’s become known for appearing out of what seems like thin air to play an eclectic selection of bass heavy productions, take you to an unfathomable dimension, then suddenly vanishing to another far off place.“
His has toured alongside artists such as Diplo and Truth, he’s been a resident at Symbiosis Gathering and performing Outlook, Shambhala, and BassCoast festival several times among others, and makes frequent stops anywhere from Asia, to Europe, to Canada, according to the release. With his career as a DJ nearing ten years, Bogl is moving forward to release secret production projects with fellow bass music artists, while leading the rapid expansion of Soundpieces that already has a long-term established legacy of blowing minds with their “good fortune” music experiences, according to the release.
ANDREASONE
AndreasOne delivers a fresh combination of sexy, soulful, bass-driven global rhythms to get open to, weaving a tapestry of international dance music, layering sounds of Reggae Dancehall, Afro-beats, House, Hip-hop, and World Beat, according to a press release.
Debuting his DJ career at Lightning in a Bottle 2018, AndreasOne was received with huge enthusiasm, the release stated. This propelled him quickly into playing clubs and private events all over the world from California to Southeast Asia to Costa Rica, the release stated. Harnessing a unique blend of international bass heavy jams , AndreasOne effortlessly does what he loves; bringing people together, according to the release.