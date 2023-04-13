Get ready! This spring, Truth or Dare Productions and Cybil Unrest bring you a Burlesque Legends benefit show for The Burlesque Hall of Fame. This show has our usual incredibly stunning performers, Cybil’s burlesque graduates, a kick-ass emcee and yummy drinks. It’s all happening in Cybil’s Spring Fling!
The proceeds from this show are going straight to the Burlesque Hall of Fame (BHoF) to facilitate burlesque’s legends attending BHoF this June! Our legends are the performers who made what we do possible by blazing the trail decades ago in the early days of burlesque. Now, we’re paying them back by helping them make the trip to Las Vegas so they can be celebrated as they deserve!
This won’t be one of our usual burlesque shows — we’ll have 11 burlesque graduates start the night off right, promptly followed by Truth or Dare’s finest. All in the spirit of celebrating spring, all the hard work that goes into creating burlesque acts, and of course, to support the legacy and future of burlesque and give back to the legends that paved the way for what we’re creating now.
Join us this April 15 when doors open at 7:30 p.m. to get all settled before the sexy burlesque party kicks off at 9 p.m. This is an 18+ event! This show will include burlesque acts where our sensational performers shed their clothes to the sweet smell of spring in the air. If you want to sit in the front row, you can buy a VIP ticket to get up-close exceptional views of our performers. But do it now they sell out quickly!
This show will be hosted by Truth or Dare’s own Nick Fedoroff and Cybil Unrest and will feature performances from:
Want to learn more about this show, about burlesque, how to donate to BHoF, or about how to get involved with Truth or Dare? Reach out on Instagram at @truthordareproductions, Facebook at Truth or Dare Productions or email at truthordaredance@gmail.com.
Use this hashtag when sharing: #truthordarelegendschallenge2023