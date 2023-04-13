TruthorDare-PRO-041323

The proceeds from this show are going straight to the Burlesque Hall of Fame (BHoF) to facilitate burlesque’s legends attending BHoF this June.

 Photo by Kim Sayre

Get ready! This spring, Truth or Dare Productions and Cybil Unrest bring you a Burlesque Legends benefit show for The Burlesque Hall of Fame. This show has our usual incredibly stunning performers, Cybil’s burlesque graduates, a kick-ass emcee and yummy drinks. It’s all happening in Cybil’s Spring Fling!

The proceeds from this show are going straight to the Burlesque Hall of Fame (BHoF) to facilitate burlesque’s legends attending BHoF this June! Our legends are the performers who made what we do possible by blazing the trail decades ago in the early days of burlesque. Now, we’re paying them back by helping them make the trip to Las Vegas so they can be celebrated as they deserve!