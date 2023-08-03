Every year after Jerry Bash ends at Pioneer Park, people head on down to the Crazy Horse where the celebration continues until the wee hours. This year we are proud to present perhaps the most exciting offering yet!
Since 1987, Los Angeles-based Cubensis has carried the torch in celebration of one of America’s most beloved touring bands, the Grateful Dead. Cubensis sets out to re-create the Grateful Dead experience by emulating the spirit of Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, and the rest of the legendary San Francisco jam band. Cubensis plays complete shows covering all eras of the Grateful Dead and no night is ever the same. They are far more than just your standard cover band as they bring the magic and sounds to those longing for the live vibe that only the Grateful Dead was able to deliver.