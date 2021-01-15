Crocker-Kingsley competition brings bright light for local artists, friends

Nevada County artists and friends Jill Mahanna and Ruth Chase have been accepted to the 80th Crocker-Kingsley Competition. The Kingsley Art Club, in cooperation with Sacramento's Crocker Art Museum and the Blue Line Gallery, holds a biennial competition for established artists as well as artists just emerging on the scene.

Provided photo

“Bridges” by Nevada Country artist Jill Mahanna.

Provided photo

"She Finds Her Way“ by Ruth Chase.

Provided photo

KNOW & GO WHO: Jill Mahanna and Ruth Chase WHAT: The Crocker Kingsley Exhibition WHEN: Jan. 8 – Feb. 20. Gallery hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHERE: Blue Line Gallery, 405 Vernon Street #100 Roseville MORE INFO: Visit http://www.bluelinearts.org or call 916-783-4117

Both painters live in Nevada County. Jill is an oil painter of abstract and expressionist landscapes. Her painting, “Bridges,” was accepted into the show; it is part of her current series on paths and destination. Ruth will be exhibiting “She Finds Her Way,” a reflection on how childhood shapes womanhood, and the role vulnerability plays in our development.

It says a lot about the Nevada County art scene to have two artists representing work in this prestigious exhibition. Nevada County artists are known for supporting each other, and these two did just that when they encouraged each other to apply to the Crocker-Kingsley.

“I met Jill at a Music Together class when our daughters were just a year old. Later, I learned that Jill was a painter and through the years we’ve supported each other, as we have had to balance family with our creative practices. When applying for this competition, Jill and I encouraged each other as we always have. If anyone gets how hard it is to maintain a creative life with young children, it’s Jill. I often remind her that I’m in her fan club,” says Ruth.

At the beginning of 2020, the two artists were planning on sharing a studio space together. However, it became increasingly clear that, with the lockdown in March and schools closing, they would have to tuck back into their converted garages and continue to work from home as best they could. Being selected for this exhibition brings renewed excitement for these two artists during a time when being focused on painting has had even more challenges.

“A favorite memory I have of Ruth was seeing and discussing her self-portrait for the Venice series back in 2015. I was so impressed by her vision. I am grateful to have such a driven and inspired woman as a friend and co-conspirator in both the art and parenting worlds. It was Ruth who reminded me to apply to the Crocker-Kingsley this year. Thanks Ruth!”

The Crocker-Kingsley Exhibition was first juried in 1940, a tradition that continues to the present day. Over the past 80 years, this prestigious show has included many premier names in American and California art, including Wayne Thiebaud. Works selected by this year’s juror, Carrie Lederer, will be on display in all four galleries at Blue Line Arts.