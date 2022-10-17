Creative writing workshop creates breakthroughs

Author and teacher Maxima Kahn is offering a new eight-week series of her popular workshop: Freedom to Write, beginning on Wednesday, October 19 and meeting from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Submitted Photo)



Author and teacher Maxima Kahn is offering a new eight-week series of her popular workshop: Freedom to Write, beginning on Wednesday, October 19 and meeting from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. live on Zoom. Freedom to Write teaches writers how to blast through writer’s block, develop their authentic voice, discover what they really want to write about, and expand their skills. Writers of all genres and levels of experience are welcome.

Kahn says of the class, “This approach is profoundly effective for all sorts of writing—from poetry to screenplays, memoir to fiction, from writing as healing to writing for publication, from beginners to experienced writers. I teach writers how to access inspiration, cultivate their creative strengths, and let their writing flow. I also teach them how to hone their writing to make it more powerful. This approach consistently generates remarkable writing in a safe, supportive environment.”

As one student, Rita, expressed, “I’m a writer who has been struggling for a few years to dissolve a block of sorts. I’ve been dabbling, lots of false starts. And I’ve been taking classes and reading books to try to break through. Somehow, in Max’s class, I did have a breakthrough. To me, it was her gentle approach to writing: acknowledging our critic but sending him or her off to the sidelines; critiquing work with compassion; writing with joy and an explorer’s sense of discovery. This approach, combined with specific techniques and thoughtful writing prompts, enabled me to recalibrate my own approach to my fiction and begin to silence the critic and embrace the child-creator-innovator. And I found a community, as my colleagues in the class were all embarking on the same adventure! I am writing from a new place, with a renewed sense of adventure.”

The method focuses on generating new writing together in a stimulating atmosphere while learning new tools and expanding one’s creative palette. Guidance is also given to help students cultivate a regular writing practice and reach their individual writing goals.

The class meets for eight weeks on Thursdays from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Pre-registration is required. Early registration is recommended, as the class is limited to nine participants.

To find out more and to register, visit https://brilliantplayground.com/freedom-to-write/ or call Maxima at (530) 263-9780.

A teacher and creative life coach, Maxima Kahn has been teaching and working one-on-one with writers and artists since 2004. She has taught at the University of California Davis extension, has received fellowships and scholarships to the Community of Writers, the Colrain Poetry Conference, and the Vermont Studio Center, and her writing has been featured in numerous literary journals. Her book of poetry, Fierce Aria, was a finalist for an Eric Hoffer Book Award.