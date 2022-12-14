Creative Conversations Monthly Salon: Writing artist statements, bios, blurbs
The Center for the Arts is pleased to host Creative Conversations on December 20. This program is a monthly salon for creative people of all disciplines (artists, writers, musicians, dancers, actors, etc.) to connect, learn, and support each other in all aspects of the creative process through workshops, critiques, presentations, and more. Directed by Susan M. Davis, CoCreation Community, LLC., and sponsored by The Center for the Arts. Susan is a mentor and connector, supporting entrepreneurs in building their business success, and communicating unique messages to enchant, attract, and ignite positive change in the world. She works both online and peer-to-peer, by mentoring, consulting, public speaking, facilitating workshops in marketing, social media, and brainstorming.
Susan has also been a mixed-media fine artist for fifty years and has integrated her passions and talents in design, fine art, and holistic sustainability into a variety of The Co-Creation Community offerings over the past eleven years.
This month’s Creative Conversations Salon is focused on writing artist statements, bios, and blurbs with special guest Brynn Farwell, artist, curator, and Gallery Manager & Programs Director at The Center for the Arts. You can learn more about Brynn on her website at http://www.brynnfarwell.com.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards, and promotional materials to share with the group in this intimate setting that contributes to the collaborative nature of the salon. The mission of the monthly salon is to bring together creatives in multiple disciplines and provide a structured setting that facilitates an interactive experience and conversation about topics of interest to all creatives in the Nevada County community. The generosity of the community funds this program and a suggested donation of $5-20 will go towards supporting the artists and special guests who graciously give their time and experience towards the enrichment of our creative community. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Water, tea, and coffee will be provided. Come and be inspired at the Creative Conversations Salon: Writing artist statements, bios, and blurbs at The Center for the Arts on December 20.
Source: The Center for the Arts
WHAT: Creative Conversations Monthly Salon
WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945
WHEN: Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
TICKETS: Suggested Donation $5-20 | thecenterforthearts.org
WEBSITE & INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S6g00000EtXDSEA3 or (530) 274-8384
Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry present Truman Capote’s ‘A Christmas Memory’
Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry are thrilled to present A Christmas Memory as the final Theater by the Book staged reading of 2022. There will be one performance only on Wednesday, December 21.
