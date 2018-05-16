Cowboys & bull riding: The 61st Penn Valley Rodeo is galloping into town

The great Western sport of rodeo — a fierce contest between human and animal where professional California Cowboys Pro Rodeo cowboys and cowgirls take their chances, risk injury and show off their skills against wildly twisting and turning bulls and broncs, race against the clock and each other in roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing is always heart pounding, action packed and thrilling.

Add to that an incredible barbecue, vendors, games, treats and live music along with a home town parade and you will get an idea of what the Penn Valley Rodeo has in store for you.

Dust off your boots and hats, bring your appetite and enjoy this home town, exciting weekend with your friends and family — there is even muttin busting, calf scramble, a Kids Zone and rodeo dance.

This year Penn Valley Rodeo welcomes back pro rodeo announcer Don Jesser who will be joined by award winning barrelman/rodeo entertainer JJ Harrison.

Crossing 49 Band will be performing live music and there will be a special half time special demonstration performance by the Wild West Buckers pitting bronc riders from age six and up against bucking ponies.

For more information visit http://www.pvrodeo.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Penn Valley Rodeo