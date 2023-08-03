The 2023 Nevada County Fair gets underway next Wednesday, August 9, and runs through Sunday, August 13 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on McCourtney Road in Grass Valley and will be a blend of the traditional aspects returning fairgoers have come to expect along with some new features that organizers hope will work to excite and engage attendees.
Andrew Trygg who was the President of the Nevada County Fairgrounds Board of Directors just a year ago, now carries the title of Chief Executive Officer. He said, while he knows a lot about running the fair, there was still a lot to learn. “It certainly is a different viewpoint, being on this side of the desk rather than board president, but I think it also allowed me to be intimately familiar with the fair as a whole coming into the position, but still a lot to learn, obviously!”
Trygg has worked at the fairgrounds for decades, first picking up trash out of high school because he needed a job which he said was a lot of fun. He got what some people call the “fair bug” and kept coming back with this being his 25th year. He said his favorite part of the fair is watching the community come together, “For some people, this is the only time they see friends, family, or relatives in the entire year. It’s fun to watch that happen. As an employee, seeing other people who only see each other once a year run across the lawn to give each other a hug. That is great. It’s all about bringing the community back together.” Trygg credits the team of employees with making the fair successful.
This year’s theme “Country Roots and Cowboy Boots” kicks off with headline entertainment opening night at 7 p.m., Trygg said it’s just the start of what is new, “The country concert Wednesday evening, with Tyler Rich who is a Nashville country artist, and grew up in the Yuba County area. He will be here Wednesday night and we are really looking forward to that.” Trygg said there were still a limited number of general admission tickets available, but the VIP experience is sold out.
Also new this year is the Sunday night arena event, “Rather than doing the Destruction Derby, we are doing a two at a time, side by side, tough truck race. So that is still sure to have some destruction of the two tough trucks as they race each other through the course, and we are looking forward to that as well,” Trygg said.
In between, the arena will be the place to be for Bulls and Broncs rodeo Thursday and Monster Trucks on Friday and Saturday night.
The special events tent has a variety of fun activities planned throughout the week. Pick up a fair guide when you enter the grounds or go online to nevadacountyfair.com. to plan your time at the fair. Some new events are planned, and some old favorites are returning, Trygg said, “We have a ton of tradition that we don’t want to mess up, but I think there is also some value in adding things and mixing things up a bit.”
Competition adds to the fair fun. Trygg said they received over 6,000 entries into various categories. “It’s a strong number, about one thousand more than we received last year. We are looking forward to seeing all the community entries.” Take a walk through the various buildings throughout the grounds to see who is walking away with ribbons for photography, jam, quilts, cakes, produce, and flowers, just to name a few.
“With market animals we are also higher than last year,” Trygg added. One thing to note is that anyone can bid on the Ag Mechanics auction on Friday evening beginning at 5 p.m. and on the Junior Livestock Auction on Sunday, Trygg said, “Those are open to anybody. Anybody can be a buyer. We’ve received feedback that people think it is some kind of exclusive club that you have to be a part of to be a buyer and it is not. Anyone can sign up to be a buyer by calling our office or showing up at the auction. We are happy to sign them up as a buyer and make sure they have a buyer number and all that information. We really want people to come and participate.”
Another important component of the fair is Treat Street which Trygg ensures will be full of all the favorite food choices from the many local nonprofits who rely on the fair for profits, “We are expecting all the same food vendors that we had last year. Everyone is coming back, which is really exciting for us, “Trygg said. “We are also adding a couple new commercial food exhibitors. Last year we recognized that organizationally, we needed to have more food options. People were waiting way too long for food on Treat Street. Our goal is for them to get some food and go back to having fun, so this year we have added a couple of food trucks that will be joining us and a Mexican food stand at the Arena who will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.” Trygg said they worked to make certain the new vendors are not direct competition to what is already available on Treat Street.
Butler Amusements will provide the rides including the return of the very popular White Water Rapids ride but will also be bringing a few new rides to Nevada County.
Each day and evening are full of live entertainment and a wide variety of events for attendees to enjoy.
There are plenty of ways to save money with advance purchases. And several fair days offer free or reduced admission such as Student Scholar Day on Wednesday (free admission to students by invitation), Community Day of Thursday ($5.00 admission for adults and children) and free admission for disabled persons plus one chaperone. Saturday all active and retired military are admitted free until 5 p.m. (ID required) and Sunday children under 12 are admitted free until 5 p.m. The first 500 people through the gate on Friday and Saturday also receive a ticket good for one ride.
Free transportation is offered and encouraged. Whether you catch the Durham school bus running between the fair and Nevada Union Highschool on Ridge Road or take Nevada County Connects picking up at various points around Grass Valley. Trygg explained they no longer have use of the acres of parking across from the grounds that is now an RV park.
There is something very special about the Nevada County Fair, whether it’s catching up with old friends and neighbors, taking in exhibits, learning something about the community, riding rides, playing games, supporting nonprofits while eating delicious food and enjoying a libation, bidding on ag projects and livestock or simply enjoying the beauty of the grounds. Don’t miss Country Roots and Cowboy Boots happening August 9 -13, 2023!
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.