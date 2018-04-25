Country Hoedown at the American Legion in Grass Valley

Robby James & the Streets of Bakersfield are performing a dance party/Country Hoedown, in partnership with Frank Gallino Post 130, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

Tickets are $15 each and are available at the Post.

Proceeds go to the Post's For the Love of Vets program, which assists veterans with financial, medical, and paperwork problems. Snacks and desserts available.

For more information call 530-272-2160 or visit http://www.al130.org.