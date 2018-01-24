Country dancing at The American Legion in Grass Valley

It's a new year and once again The Frank Gallino American Legion Post#130 will be hosting their monthly dance on Saturday at the Veterans Hall, 255 South Auburn St. in Grass Valley.

The dance is set to have Jamie Hogan for the evening to DJ. Hogan has been playing music in the area for 20 years and is well known around the area.

"Jamie interacts with people and throughout the night she will give line dance lessons," said Pete Vasilakos, who hosts the monthly dance with his wife Synthia. "I love to dance and see everyone having a good time and Jamie does a great job of getting the crowd going."

Hogan has also been a resident pro in three of the Dancing With Our Stars in Grass Valley, and one of which she won in 2016.

She also teaches dancing every Wednesday night at the Grange in Grass Valley.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m.

Tickets are $7 at the door and there will be a no host bar with snacks available.

All proceeds will be used to benefit the Veterans Assistance Fund.

This event is open to the public, interested guests are invited to come and enjoy dancing or just to socialize.

"Since I don't do country dancing, I love to have a drink and socialize with different people," said Synthia Vasilakos. "Everyone I hear is always talking about how much fun they've had dancing or sometimes just watching everyone dance."