Country Christmas Faire at the Nevada county Fairgrounds in Grass Valley

The 33rd annual Country Christmas Faire is returning to the beautiful Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley on Friday through Sunday.

Four large exhibit buildings will be filled with handcrafted items and gifts, giving shoppers a chance to start their holiday shopping and purchase quality handmade holiday items, ornaments, jewelry, wooden crafts, soaps and lotions, stained glass, candles, beadwork, fiber arts, and hundreds of other unique gifts created by talented artisans.

Visitors to the Faire can also enjoy strolling musical entertainment, a gingerbread house exhibit, and a community bonfire.

Coloring contest entries will be on display alongside the gingerbread houses in Ponderosa Hall, wagon rides around the Fairgrounds will be offered, and the RiverBells and the Sierra Symphony quartet will perform during the event.

There will also be delicious food and beverages, including cinnamon rolls, coffee, hot chocolate, pulled pork nachos, fine chocolates, Philly cheesesteak, quesadillas, hand dipped doughnuts, and kettle corn.

New this year, the Fairgrounds Foundation will be serving holiday spirits.

Santa will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests are encouraged to bring their camera to capture that special photo.

Free babysitting will be offered by Girl Scouts of the Northern Mines Service Unit, so parents can drop off their children while they enjoy holiday shopping.

Errand Elves from Clear Creek School will be at Main Street Center and available to assist shoppers throughout the event.

On Sunday, the Nevada County Fairgrounds will partner with Grass Valley Elks for a canned food drive. Bring a can of food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and receive $1 off Sunday's admission price (one coupon per person).

All food collected by the Elks will be distributed in their Christmas baskets in December.

The Country Christmas Faire begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under are free. Parking is free. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is located at 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley.

For more information, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.