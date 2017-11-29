Country Christmas dance at the American Legion in Grass Valley

The Frank Gallino American Legion Post 130 will be hosting their 2017 Country Christmas Dance on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the historic Veterans Hall, 255 S. Auburn Street in Grass Valley.

Dance music featuring local traditional country band Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield.

James and the boys have been playing all over Northern California and have been looking forward to their first opportunity to bring their classic brand of country to the veterans of the legion.

Greg Brooding, bassist for the band, said, "We always knew our style of music would be the perfect fit for a military group like this. They do so much in the communities across the nation. We have been waiting for the opportunity for a long time and here it is! We are honored and extremely excited."

Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield front man Rob Cramer's father, W.A. Cramer, was heavily involved in the Bakersfield, CA legion post #26 so he feels especially privileged to play the event.

"My dad was a long time fixture at the legion in Bakersfield," said James. "He was always part of the administration there and he lived and breathed the American Legion. He passed away about six months ago so this is something that is near and dear to my heart. He would have been proud."

Recommended Stories For You

The doors open at 5 p.m., with music and dancing starting at 6 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m.

There will be a no-host bar, snacks, and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds will be used to benefit the Post 130 Veterans Assistance Fund.

Tickets are $15, and can be purchased by calling the Legion office at 530 272-2160.