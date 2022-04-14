Country/bluegrass legend Marty Stuart to take The Center stage

Legendary country-bluegrass artist Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will perform in the Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater April 14.

The multi-instrumentalist best known for his mastery of the mandolin is including Grass Valley on his band’s most current tour in support of its 2021 release, Songs I Sing In The Dark.

Stuart began playing the mandolin as a child and excelled in doing so, prompting him to join a gospel band at the age of 12. By 1980 he was performing alongside Johnny Cash, whose band he had joined, and had taken on guitar as well. Throughout his decades-long career he has collaborated with such renowned artists as Travis Tritt, Connie Smith, Johnny Cash and others. Stuart was prominently featured in the PBS’ 2019 documentary Country Music, directed by filmmaker Ken Burns.

In addition to winning multiple Grammy awards, Stuart was inducted into the infamous Grand Ole Opry in 1992, the highest of honors to be bestowed upon a country performer. Said Stuart: “They invited me to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry. If you are going to be a country musician, it’s an essential. It’s a milestone and a badge of honor.”

Marty Stuart will be backed by his band, The Fabulous Superlatives, who hold their own right on bass, drums, and additional guitar. A true legend in the country-western and bluegrass worlds, Stuart performs with the same passion he has his entire career.

For more information on The Center for the Arts and its programming please visit thecenterforthearts.org.

The Center for the Arts reminds patrons to check its website for updates on COVID related regulations before purchasing tickets. For the latest please visit thecenterforthearts.org.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives WHERE: The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Thursday, April 14. Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. TICKETS: $37-$57. VIP packages available. MORE INFO: Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384