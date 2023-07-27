Cork image (8).png

Cork 49 celebrates its 5th anniversary on July 30.

Selling concrete designed to prevent mountain rockslides is not normally considered a career path to owning and running a wine tasting room. And Bob Thompson, owner of Grass Valley’s Cork 49 tasting room, freely admits it. “Getting into the wine business wasn’t even an idea I had,” he says.

But obviously, Thompson beat the odds as he gets ready to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Cork 49 on Mill Street this Sunday, July 30, from 5-9 p.m. It will be a street party, with live music from the band Strings Attached, as well as a raffle and other surprises, Thompson says.