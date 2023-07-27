Selling concrete designed to prevent mountain rockslides is not normally considered a career path to owning and running a wine tasting room. And Bob Thompson, owner of Grass Valley’s Cork 49 tasting room, freely admits it. “Getting into the wine business wasn’t even an idea I had,” he says.
But obviously, Thompson beat the odds as he gets ready to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Cork 49 on Mill Street this Sunday, July 30, from 5-9 p.m. It will be a street party, with live music from the band Strings Attached, as well as a raffle and other surprises, Thompson says.
After 30 years of selling concrete throughout the entire Western U.S., Thompson says he was ready for a change. “The travel just wore me out.” With his children grown and on their own, Thompson wound up taking a job on the weekends running the Smith Winery tasting room, totally learning about wine on the job. “I am a salesman, and I liked being around people. Sales shot up for the weekends.”
When the Smith family quietly told Thompson they were selling the winery (and the store), Thompson was interested but had to give it a lot of thought. He and his wife Karen (an ER nurse at Sierra Nevada Hospital) mulled it over, worked the financial numbers, and dove in. “I took a couple of sommelier classes just to get grounded,” he says, “and I learned I did have a knack. I always liked this business up in Truckee named Highway 89, so when we wanted a name, Cork 49 just fit.”
The room opened for business in July 2018, and Thompson says the first two years of Cork 49 were like most start-ups, with ups and downs and lots of learning, but steady progress. And then Covid 19 hit. “Mill Street was absolutely dead. I remember one night I was doing some inventory work and I was playing REM’s ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’ over and over again,” he recalls.
Fortunately, Cork 49 survived the Covid-19 troubles, which Thompson attributes to two things. “First, the City of Grass Valley quickly did the right thing. They closed off Mill Street to car traffic and allowed the restaurants, tasting rooms, and bars to serve outdoors. That allowed us to get by,” he says. The second thing? “It’s been the loyalty and support from our customers. Buy local? You bet. This is a community that can pull together when it needs to. And now Mill Street is really taking shape as a destination. It’s not just the wine, or the music, or the feeling when you walk in the door. It’s all of it, and that’s worth celebrating.”