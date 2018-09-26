Concert and class for aspiring musicians at Saint Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley

Multi-style acoustic guitarist, Jim Greeninger, will play a concert from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph's Cultural Center, to help a multitude of local and national charities with a very unique program format.

He plays popular, country, classical, jazz, Latin, Gospel, Spanish and novel (two songs at once) all very authentic and at the highest possible professional level. The performance hits a high note with all age groups and every musical interest.

Greeninger plans to have each local charity receive a block of tickets to help fill the hall, and in return they keep the greater portion of the sales.

Following the performance, on Monday, Oct. 1, Greeninger will conduct a Master Class for all musicians and singers who are interested.

With his unique techniques, each student will dramatically improve their musical or listening skills to a strong degree. Details to be announced at the concert and his website at BransonGuitar.com

The class will run from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at Saint Joseph's Cultural Center, in Grass Valley. The first hour will be a talk on unique musical techniques, and the second hour will be performers and musical suggestions from Greeninger.

For more information visit BransonGuitar.com.

Source: St. Joseph's Cultural Center.