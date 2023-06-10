A dynamic collaboration between teenage students of InConcert Sierra’s Composers Project and Community Asian Theater of the Sierra (CATS) will culminate in a live concert on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. Instrumental music written by eleven students, inspired by their learning and reflections, will be performed by professional musicians for a live audience at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

Students learned about Asian American history in California and the formation of CATS from its director Jeannie Wood and had an in-depth session about Japanese internment camps during WWII with Gordon Sakaue. Because CATS was producing its yearly play during this collaboration, the students also had the opportunity to learn about theatrical production. They enjoyed a presentation from lighting director Les Solomon, observed director Scott Gilbert rehearsing with cast members, and attended a dress rehearsal of CATS’ play, “The Great Leap.”

Cheryl Morris is a devoted fan of the Composers Project and a member of InConcert Sierra’s Education Committee.