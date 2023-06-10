A dynamic collaboration between teenage students of InConcert Sierra’s Composers Project and Community Asian Theater of the Sierra (CATS) will culminate in a live concert on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. Instrumental music written by eleven students, inspired by their learning and reflections, will be performed by professional musicians for a live audience at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.
Students learned about Asian American history in California and the formation of CATS from its director Jeannie Wood and had an in-depth session about Japanese internment camps during WWII with Gordon Sakaue. Because CATS was producing its yearly play during this collaboration, the students also had the opportunity to learn about theatrical production. They enjoyed a presentation from lighting director Les Solomon, observed director Scott Gilbert rehearsing with cast members, and attended a dress rehearsal of CATS’ play, “The Great Leap.”
The students participated in lively class discussions about the play, which explores several themes, including history and politics, culture clash, family relationships and standing your ground, all through the lens of a significantly important cross-cultural basketball game. Students had strong emotional reactions, as well as sophisticated observations about the technical production of the play. The use of music, integrating both Eastern and Western music and how it brought together the themes of the play and highlighted the movements of the characters, was of particular interest.
Students were inspired by different aspects of their learning experience, from the play itself to gaining knowledge about Asian American history. They have chosen specific topics for their written pieces, such as internment, Tiananmen Square, and how a play is developed.
For their compositions, the students were given a choice to write for an ensemble of up to five instruments: piano, violin, cello, flute, and clarinet. Thus, audience members will hear various combinations of performers, ranging from piano trios to a piano-clarinet duo to four-hands piano. One advanced student is composing a piece using all five instruments.
The Composers Project is an educational program of InConcert Sierra. Designed and taught by local composer and musician Mark Vance, it is an intensive nine-month program that includes classes and individual lessons, as well as master classes with both world-renowned and regional musicians and composers. During the year, students create two original compositions, one for voice and instrument and the other for solo instrument or ensemble. Both are premiered by professional musicians before a live audience.
During the group classes, students are introduced to music theory, use of notation software and hand manuscript, rhythm exercises, conducting, and the lives and works of famous composers. They also meet individually with the teacher to develop their compositions. During the rehearsal of their newly written works, they sit in while the professional musicians bring their original score to life for the first time. They also gain experience in public speaking, as each student will introduce her or his work and explain the inspiration behind it to a live audience.
The atmosphere in the class is relaxed, engaging, and lively. The quality of the work produced is astonishing. Highlighting their participation in the class and submitting performance videos when applying to college are of great benefit to students planning to pursue music studies.
Cheryl Morris is a devoted fan of the Composers Project and a member of InConcert Sierra’s Education Committee.