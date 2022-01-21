Community Players Trust offers funding for performing arts

The continuing pandemic has made it challenging for local performing arts groups to continue offering quality local live performances in our community. However, the interest by those volunteers who would offer music and stage productions is alive.

The Community Players Trust wants to do what they can to help keep those organizations viable.

“The Trust evolved out of an original grant and the performing group, Community Players. CP dates back to the sixties and is responsible for pageants and productions such as ‘Paint Your Wagon,’ ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ and others at the Fairgrounds Amphitheater, the Nevada Theatre and the Center for the Performing Arts. CP also produced shows at the Studio Theater venue,“ said Bruce Rayner, President of Community Players Trust.

With that background, Community Players Trust is in a position to support another generation of performers as they discover an interest through school plays, then working as crew on local productions.

Can Community Players Trust help your organization support local performances? Please take a look at the website, http://www.cptnevco.org , to learn more about the funding program. Contact Community Players Trust with your needs, questions or plans at CPT@pacbell.net .





Source: Community Players Trust