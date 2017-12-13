Community Players Trust annual funding program

Theatrical groups, non-profit arts groups, it's time to plan for 2018. Community Players Trust is accepting applications for their annual funding program.

They will be considering applications starting now through the end of February.

For those not familiar with the colorful history and many contributions of Community Players and Community Players Trust in the Gold Country, here's a thumbnail of the theatrical group's history:

1962 founded as the Ice House players by Fred Forsman, Bob Wycoff and others. The first play was a script written by Bob, "Never Come, Never Go," about the Nevada County Narrow Gauge, running from Nevada City to Colfax. Performances were at the Old Ice House, now the Stone House in Nevada City.

1975-89 Produced numerous outdoor pageants at the Fairground's Fred Forsman Amphitheater, including "Paint Your Wagon," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Music Man," "Camelot," "Oklahoma!."

The Nevada Theater also saw many Broadway shows recreated by community players.

1991 A generous grant to Community Players led to the creation of Community Players Trust with the objective of funding non profit theatrical groups and the arts projects in Nevada County.

The trust has helped groups including Sierra Stages, Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra, Lyman Gilmore School, Nevada City School of the Arts, the renovation of the Nevada Theater, and The Center for the Arts.

The Community Players Trust also regularly award two high school drama scholarships annually.

For more information visit the website at http://www.cptnevco.org.