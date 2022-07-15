Community of Writers presents 52nd annual Writers Workshop in Olympic Valley
The Community of Writers present a series of public events as part of the 52nd Writers Workshop in Olympic Valley Monday, July 18 through July 25.
Participants are invited to join the Community of Writers throughout the week for public craft talks, panels, and readings by the authors, agents and editors, according to the release. Public events begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
More information and a full schedule can be found here: https://communityofwriters.org/public-events-in-olympic-valley/. According to the release, the schedule is subject to change.
Most events are free with a suggested donation for evening events; $25 for general admission and $10 for students, the release states.
All events will be outdoors on the decks of the Olympic House in Olympic Valley, the release states. Proof of COVID vaccine is required and masks may be required, the Community of Writers posted on its website.
Source: Community of Writers
Community of Writers presents 52nd annual Writers Workshop in Olympic Valley
The Community of Writers present a series of public events as part of the 52nd Writers Workshop in Olympic Valley Monday, July 18 through July 25.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User