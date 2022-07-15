Community of Writers presents 52nd annual Writers Workshop in Olympic Valley

The Community of Writers present a series of public events as part of the 52nd Writers Workshop in Olympic Valley Monday, July 18 through July 25.

Participants are invited to join the Community of Writers throughout the week for public craft talks, panels, and readings by the authors, agents and editors, according to the release. Public events begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

More information and a full schedule can be found here: https://communityofwriters.org/public-events-in-olympic-valley/ . According to the release, the schedule is subject to change.

Most events are free with a suggested donation for evening events; $25 for general admission and $10 for students, the release states.

All events will be outdoors on the decks of the Olympic House in Olympic Valley, the release states. Proof of COVID vaccine is required and masks may be required, the Community of Writers posted on its website.

Source: Community of Writers