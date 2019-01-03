Community invited to Alasdair Fraser Music Gathering

The public is invited to attend a Celtic ceilidh — an informal community celebration featuring spontaneous dancing, jam session, songs and more — on Saturday evening at the Grass Valley Elks Ballroom in Grass Valley. The festivities, which start at 6:30 p.m., follow an all-day workshop for musicians of all ages led by master Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser.

Community members joining for the evening are asked to contribute $7.50-$20 on a sliding scale basis. Contributions of hors d'oeuvres and dessert items for the snack table are also welcome.

The annual Alasdair Fraser Community Music Workshop invites players of violin, cello, guitar, flute, harp, keyboards, acoustic bass, mandolin and more. Instruction is directed at intermediate-to-advanced players in a large ensemble, with tunes primarily being taught "by ear." Musicians of all ages are welcome to attend. The all-day workshop will be held Saturday and will include a catered lunch. For information on the Alasdair Fraser workshop, visit the Sierra Fiddle Camp website at http://www.sierrafiddlecamp.org.

This event is sponsored by Alasdair Fraser's Sierra Fiddle Camp and underwritten by the Sierra Fiddle Village Fund of the non-profit organization Scottish Fiddlers of California. Advance tickets are available online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/user/eventreports.html?events=3902521