It has been 21 years since a fire burned in the heart of downtown Nevada City.

This very blaze started in Friar Tuck’s Restaurant, destroying neighboring business and threatening the entire town. Out of the ashes rose hope, love and a vision of restoration, culminating in a community-wide effort to bring back the place that created countless memories and usher in a future of memories to come.

Ken and Donna Paige are the proprietors of Friar Tuck’s Restaurant.