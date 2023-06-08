It has been 21 years since a fire burned in the heart of downtown Nevada City.
This very blaze started in Friar Tuck’s Restaurant, destroying neighboring business and threatening the entire town. Out of the ashes rose hope, love and a vision of restoration, culminating in a community-wide effort to bring back the place that created countless memories and usher in a future of memories to come.
Though crippled with grief, the cooks were resolute in their desire to rebuild and continue the Friar Tucks legacy. Lead by Garry Tintle, Ken Baker and a host of local contractors, Friar Tucks was rebuilt within 14 months.
Friar Tuck’s in now celebrating 50 years in historic Nevada City. The Paige family and our incredible staff are driven to carry on and expand the Friar Tuck’s vision to bless the community that has given it life for so many years.
Friar Tuck’s is hosting a weeklong celebration starting Sunday, June 11 and ending Saturday, June 17. An amazing line up of musicians will fill the calendar for the week, featuring two acts per day from 4 to 10 p.m. at the bar stage. Food, drink specials and memorabilia will be available throughout the week. A street party will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 on North Pine Street between Commercial and Broad streets. This Celebration of Friar Tucks will feature a live band, dancing, concessions, contests and prizes.
Line up
Sunday — 50% off Appetizers
- 4 p.m. Bias & Dunn
- 7 p.m. Cool Beans
Monday — 50% off Specialty Seasonal Cocktails
- 4 p.m. Billy Bensing
- 7 p.m. True West
Tuesday — 50% off Well Whiskey or Martini
- 4 p.m. Koa
- 7 p.m. Aedryan Gantt
Wednesday — Street Party!
- 4 to 10 p.m.
- Live music from Dyn Breed
- Bbq, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn, giant jenga, corn hole, spin the wheel and win a surprise!
- Drawing Fun for the Kiddos! 12 drawings will be chosen for our children’s menu for the year!
Thursday — 50% off 2 glasses House Wine
- 4 p.m. Elena
- 7 p.m. Chris & Dom
Friday — 50% off 2 Salad Specials
- 4 p.m. Brian Couch
- 7 p.m. Ian Duo
Saturday — 50% off 2 Desserts
- 4 p.m. Kyle
- 7 p.m. Cool Beans
A look through Friar Tuck’s history
Greg Cook was just 24 years old in 1973. He brought his dream, “Friar Tuck’s Restaurant and Bar” to Nevada City. Burlap was hung as a soft ceiling. Wooden stars with small lights served as chandeliers. Old-timers’ consider this as the ‘burlap days’. Greg and his staff dressed in handmade friar robes. The belts embellished with a wine glass made the look complete. Musicians playing every night became the “Friar Tuck’s Experience”.
Friar Tuck’s was created from two passions: wine and music. The passion of wine, music and fondue elevated Friar Tuck’s into a novelty in the community.
(Friar Tuck’s was one of the first wine bars in Northern California. It is an honor to receive The Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator magazine for 19 years.)
In 1982, Greg and Rona were married. Together they continued to elevate the dream.
The restaurant doubled in size with a full liquor license, steak and fresh seafood. A full menu was born.
At 4:20 a.m. on March 20, 2002, a massive fire destroyed the entire building, including Friar Tuck’s Restaurant, the Herb Shop Boutique next door, Off Broad Street Theater and the Probation Department upstairs.
More than 100 firefighters, from 25 agencies, representing 15 jurisdictions from Nevada, Placer and Yuba counties fought the blaze for 17 hours. This fire nearly depleted the local reservoirs. News helicopters flew overhead all day covering the fire.
The following day, the San Francisco Chronicle featured the fire on the front page.
The fire ignited a flame in the heart of the community, as expressed by the local news. An outpouring of love by the community created unity, the build area was covered in handprints and the “Hands and Hearts” of Nevada City grew. Gary Tintle and Ken Baker engineered the rebuild project that took nearly 14 months to complete.
The beautiful restaurant we see today is due to Greg and Rona and their dream to rebuild from the ashes. Together they brought to life a full-size commercial kitchen and gorgeous solid mahogany bar, custom made in Arcadia, California by Wallace and Hinzs craftsmen.
The brick you see today dates back to 1860. Two wine cellars with hundreds of selections and one cellar can be seen at the far end of the bar. Unique to Friar Tuck’s, a Sherwood Forest Room, with its mystical tree and trellis, was built here by clever local artists and completely lit with fiber optics.
The founder, Greg Cook, passed away on December 30, 2016. Rona and their daughter Carissa continued carrying on Greg’s legacy. Carissa spent 14 years working in various aspects of the hospitality industry. She studied and became a sommelier; becoming the director of operations.
The Cook family has created part of history in Nevada City.
On April 11, 2019, The Paiges’ became the proprietors of Friar Tuck’s.
The Cook family created dreams, vision, passion and community. The Paiges saw the value in carrying out what has made Friar Tuck’s an institution for 44 years. Their faith in God moved their hearts to take this step to continue to serve and bless the community.
“We are proud to say Friar Tuck’s is one of the oldest privately, family-owned restaurants in California.”
The Paige family graciously welcomes you all to come and celebrate together as a community. It was your hearts that brought us back to life. Let’s continue to celebrate life together.
We’re proud to present a four-part documentary on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@FriarTucks_Restaurant_Bar
