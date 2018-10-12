Community camp cleanup hosted by Hospitality House: Homeless people, staff and volunteers join together to reduce fire danger in Grass Valley

INFO: Sign up by calling Frank Gates at 530-615-0805 or email Frank@hhshelter.org

In an effort to reduce fire danger, guests of Hospitality House will spend the morning cleaning up homeless encampments on Thursday, according to a release.

Volunteers, the Grass Valley Police Department and Hospitality House staff will join in to supply tools, training and assistance. Volunteers with pickup trucks and/or trailers are needed to transport trash to the dumpster, as well as bag trash and move bags to the pickup area.

Interested volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at Utah's Place, 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley. Gloves, trash bags, shovels and pickers will be provided. The cleanup event will end at 1 p.m. after lunch, prepared for all participants by the Hospitality House culinary students.

Contact Frank Gates at 530-615-0805 or email Frank@hhshelter.org to sign up.

"My outreach team knows the people living outside," said Joe Naake, Hospitality House supervising outreach case manager. "Many clients don't have transportation to dispose of their garbage. This is one way to help homeless people connect with the community and work together toward a common goal."

The Hospitality House Street Outreach team does not distribute tents or sleeping bags and regularly disposes of trash on rural properties while encouraging people living in the rough to be fire-safe and remove debris.

Recommended Stories For You

Waste Management is generously donating a dumpster to collect the debris. Other donations to support the cleanup and provide shelter services can be made by mail or in person to Hospitality House, 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley or at hhshelter.org.

Founded in 2005, Hospitality House is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit community shelter for people suffering from homelessness in Nevada County. In 2017, Hospitality House sheltered 361 individual men, women, and children, provided a total of 38,325 meals, and helped 78 people into homes of their own.

Source: Hospitality House.