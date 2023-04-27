Manford Lum has a basketball jones. He lives to play basketball, and he’s the best basketball player in San Francisco’s Chinatown in 1989. Just ask him.
“I will win you games.”
“I will score you points.”
“I will make you layups.”
“I will shoot from half-court, full-court.”
“I will shoot over whatever whenever whoever is getting in my way.”
“I am quick. I am relentless.”
And you get the idea.
Kenny Nguyen stars as Manford in Lauren Yee’s play The Great Leap, opening tonight at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.
The Great Leap is this year’s showcase production from CATS, the award-winning Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra.
Perhaps better known for its lavish theatrical and musical productions, CATS has chosen an intimate play set on the world stage. With just four actors and a set that is mostly projected on screens above and behind the actors, The Great Leap is about a “friendship game” between Beijing University and the University of San Francisco – or is it a grudge match between the coaches who haven’t seen each other since 1961 during China’s Great Leap Forward?
For reasons that only come forward as the play progresses, Manford, a high school senior, is determined to join USF’s basketball team so he can play the Chinese team.
Coach Saul Slezak is ill-tempered and foul-mouthed. (This is not a play for tender ears.) He wants nothing to do with this arrogant and obnoxious kid. That is until Manford proves it ain’t bragging if you can do it by outplaying everybody on Saul’s losing varsity team.
However, if he thought selling the coach was tough, Manford finds his shot at China blocked at the last minute by his “cousin” Connie, who is his legal guardian since his mother’s recent death. Manford never knew his father.
Connie has just found out Manford has been cutting school for the last three weeks to play basketball at USF — and there’s no way she’s letting him go to China amidst the political turmoil rocking the country. A U.C. Berkeley grad student, she recently was in China and tells Manford he’s too headstrong and naïve to be let loose in China. It’s too dangerous.
Coach Slezak, however, wins Connie over by promising to take care of Manford …
Connie’s worst fear comes true when Slezak loses Manford, who wanders into a student demonstration in Tiananmen Square, angering the Chinese government.
The Chinese coach Wen Chang summons his former mentor Slezak to his apartment overlooking Tiananmen Square. It’s quickly apparent that these men have a history, and a desire to win the game for deeply personal reasons despite their façade of friendship.
Things get very tense when Wen Chang says the game is off unless Manford is taken off the roster for his involvement with the student protests.
Can the USF team beat the University of Beijing team without Manford? Why is Manford really in China? And what is Wen Chang’s secret?
Acting out
A partner in the Nevada City law firm of Walsh and Nguyen, Kenny Nguyen, 36, pulls off the role of a brash and exuberant, 17-year-old Manford. This is his first acting role since college at UCLA.
Veteran actor Robert Rossman plays the colorfully obscene Coach Saul Slezak in his first appearance in a CATS production to add to his string of 22 Sierra Stages plays. The soft-spoken actor says the outrageously loquacious Slezak role is a stretch because the character is so “not me.”
Philippines-born actor Sonny Alforque plays Wen Chang, whose reserved and formal demeanor — and precise English — is a counterpoint to Rossman’s loud and slang-ridden bluster. Wen Chang’s failure to understand Slezak’s vernacular offers some of the best comic moments in the show.
Like Nguyen, 42-year-old Mirah V. Lucas has no trouble playing a much younger role as 25-year-old Connie, who watches the big game on TV as the three men face their destinies in China at the climax of the play.
Like Rossman, this is director Scott Gilbert’s first play for CATS. He said his two main challenges were to synchronize his actors with the projections on the set and coaching them to master the sometimes-frenetic pace of the dialog.
The Great Leap is based on playwright Lauren Yee’s father’s exploits as a star basketball player in his time in San Francisco’s Chinatown.
The play debuts tonight and every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. through May 19. Sunday shows are at 2 p.m., and the final show is at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 20. Tickets are $25 and $30 with a $3 online ticket fee.
KNOW & GO WHO: Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra WHAT: The Great Leap WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays through May 19; 2 p.m. May 20 ADMISSION: Premium seats $30, standard seats $25; $3 fee for online tickets MORE INFO: www.catsweb.org, 530-265-2990, info@catsweb.org {related_content_uuid}3479789a-3348-4132-a116-d7fe6a110647{/related_content_uuid}
On the Cover Manford (Kenny Nguyen), fresh from his mother’s funeral, listens to Saul tell him why he can’t be on the USF varsity team. | Photo by Allison Chan {related_content_uuid}dbaaa500-a4db-466f-bc95-e971d58a7fae{/related_content_uuid}