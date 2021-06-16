Comedy Night returns to the Miners Foundry

After two back-to-back sold out shows Nevada County’s funniest return to the Miners Foundry for a night of standup comedy. The show will be headlined by Jori Phillips, local Canadian and Chief Whimsy Officer of Whimsicorp: where dreams go to work and hosted by Michaela King, co-producer of The BVNKR, a weekly comedy open mic pop up hosted in backyards and other outdoor spaces all over the county.

“When things shut down, the way I saw it, we could either stop performing entirely and go insane or come up with a way to … not go insane,“ said King, who approached fellow comedian Trevor Wade about setting up a PA in a parking lot last summer.

“We were going a little stir crazy,” Wade recalls. “We were frustrated with trying to stream jokes on Instagram and Facebook or pull off Zoom shows (which are about as fun as a Zoom conversation with your father, but with more self-loathing) — and Michaela was quick to find a safe solution that let us vent our insanity the old-fashioned way.”

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifting in some businesses, the Miners Foundry hopes to bring laughter to a community reemerging from a difficult year.

“It’s really great to be able to get people together in a room again to share in comedy because it’s inherently communal,” said Phillips. “When you laugh at the same thing as someone else it brings you together, like ‘Oh, we’re the same kind of weird!'”

“It’s fun, but it’s also really healing,” King observed. “We could all use a laugh right now.”

Joining King, Wade and Phillips are LA comedian Michael Gilkison, local public defender Matthew Kellegrew, and interstellar/transdimensional ex-radio DJ Tom Wolfe.

This, unlike all other shows, is one you don’t want to miss. June 25 and 26 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available at minersfoundry.org/events

Live comedy returns to the Miners Foundry in Nevada City for two nights, June 25 and 26 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

