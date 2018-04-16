Comedian Kathleen Madigan brings laughs to Center for the Arts in Grass Valley Thursday
April 16, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Center for the Arts presents
WHAT: Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine and Bigfoot
WHEN: Thursday, April 19, 7:30 PM
WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley
TICKETS: $57 Member, $67 General public; call 530-274-8384, ext 14; BriarPatch Food Coop, 530-272-5333,
WEBPAGE: http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/kathleen-madigan” target=”_blank”>Text”>http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/kathleen-madigan/
http://www.kathleenmadigan.com” target=”_blank”>Text”>http://www.kathleenmadigan.com/
Comedian Kathleen Madigan brings her show "Boxed Wine and Bigfoot" to The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley Thursday.
For nearly three decades, Madigan has been touring 250 nights on the road and squeezing in hour-long filmed specials and performances on every late night show ever made. From 25 appearances on the Tonight Show and multiple appearances on Letterman and Conan to recently riding around with Jerry Seinfeld in his internet series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," Madigan is still having a blast and selling out theaters across the country.
"I just want to tell jokes," Madigan said in a press releases. "I didn't start doing open mike to become an actor on a sitcom or in a TV commercial. Those things never ever crossed my mind. For a few of us working, telling jokes was our main goal. I don't have any more goals.
"Can't you ever have a goal, reach it and enjoy it? Our society is being driven by type-A lunatics who say you have to set more goals. Well maybe they do but we all don't. Have a seat, grab a drink and enjoy the fact you made it to the goal."
Madigan has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed six Montreal Gala Shows at the Montreal Comedy Festival.
She's won the American Comedy Award and the Phyllis Diller award for "Best Female Comedian." She has written and produced for Lewis Black's "Root of All Evil" on Comedy Central and done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"The USO shows are the best," she said. "Trust me, no crowd is as appreciative and fired up to see any entertainer. I'm glad I have the chance because God knows I don't wanna have to do their job!"
