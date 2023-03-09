Gulman-PRO-030323

With over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer.

The Center for the Arts is thrilled to present Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base at The Center for the Arts on March 10 with support from fellow writer/comedian Brian Kiley. With over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. It’s no wonder the New York Times wrote, “Gary is finally being recognized as one of the country’s strongest comedians.” A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor and is one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late-night comedy program.

Today, Gulman is one of the most popular touring comics, selling out theaters around the country. He is currently on his Born on 3rd Base Tour, in which he hilariously chronicles his impoverished childhood on food stamps, free lunch, and welfare checks while skewering our current Tale of Two Cities-esque wealth gap. Few, if any comedians have addressed class so deftly and entertainingly.