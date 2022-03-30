Come together in a ‘Caravan of Love’: KVMR to host community motorcade

Coming together while staying safely apart was the impetus of KVMR’s first Caravan of Love, which first took place in February of 2021. Approximately fifty vehicles, decorated with signs of unity, peace and love, gathered at the Rood Center in Nevada City before making their way through town and continuing on to neighboring Grass Valley, while a live broadcast of music and words of encouragement aired on the public radio station.

Based on the popularity and success of the inaugural event, KVMR is holding the second annual Caravan of Love this Saturday, April 3, gathering at the Rood Center at noon with at 12:30 p.m. start time.

President of KVMR’s Board of Directors Brian Terhorst said the idea was brought by fellow board member Paula Galindo in the fall of 2020 to have an event that was COVID-19 safe but brought people together for a common cause.

“There was a lot of political divisiveness going on,” explained Terhorst. “We had that brawl in downtown Nevada City when the peace marchers got assaulted and it was just a really rough time. KVMR has historically been in the business of bringing people together, so the board liked this idea to have a COVID-safe gathering where everyone stayed in their cars.”

Knowing the annual Mardi Gras parade (traditionally held in February) had been canceled, organizers thought the caravan might be nice alternative. After board members checked in with the chambers of commerce and police departments of both cities and received support to move forward, they held the event on Valentine’s Day 2021.

“The idea was that it would be a love-themed gathering,” said Terhorst. “People would decorate their cars with a display of love and peace and unity. It was perfect synthesis.”

Terhorst went on to say the colorful displays and way people embraced the idea was overwhelming with over fifty participants. “People immediately got the idea and went to town with it. Some people jumped in their cars and joined us. It was just a super positive first time out. We got a lot of really nice responses.” And so the board decided to do it again.

The event is free to enter, though an RSVP email to theboard@kvmr.org is requested to accommodate staffing. Those interested in participating should gather at the Rood Center beginning at noon. Organizers ask people to stay in their cars while staffers coordinate them into a linear motorcade. A route map and KVMR Caravan of Love sticker will be handed out to each vehicle while the first fifty confirmed participants will also receive a bag of goodies.

“They will include some extras like candy, and we are giving out love tokens,” said Terhorst. “You get a pair with the idea that one of them is for you and then we ask you to gift the second one to give a message of love.”

Another component of the event is a two-hour radio special which will include uplifting music and reports from within the caravan. People can tune into 89.5 FM while they wait and while they are in the caravan and can stay connected in that way.

“The unifying factor is the broadcast,” Terhorst said. “We ask that everybody obeys the normal rules of the road. If the caravan gets separated (and we fully expect it will) that the unifying factor is the broadcast on KVMR that pulls us together.” KVMR will be airing reports of the activity as it happens with live accounts from a caravan participant.

The planned route is to leave the Rood Center and head down Broad Street, towards Grass Valley via Sacramento Street, to Zion, to the Nevada City Highway, down East Main Street to Bennet, to Tinloy, onto the Colfax highway and disbursing at Prosperity Lanes. Terhorst said they are discouraging gathering outside of the vehicles. “We don’t want people congregating. We plan to have a collective of volunteers with signs saying thank you, drive safely, and others but we don’t want people to stop. Just turn where they turn and move on with their day. And finish listening to the broadcast!”

KVMR is specifically asking for people to leave politics out of this event. “The purpose of the event is to remember the bond of community despite our differences,” Terhorst said, “We don’t want flags. We don’t want candidate statements. This is specifically a display of love and unity and peace. So, hearts, flowers, peace signs, that kind of stuff is encouraged and welcome, but anything that could be divisive, we ask people to leave at home.”

The need to spread a message of unity continues even as COVID-19 numbers are dropping. “We intended this event as a safe way to get together in the spirit of love and unity last winter when COVID was keeping us all separated and politically divided,” Terhorst said. “As it turns out, even though our COVID numbers are improving dramatically by the day, the need for love and togetherness seems almost more important this year than last year.”

When asked about plans to continue the event moving forward, Terhorst responded the Caravan of Love is titled as an annual event. “We certainly have no idea what the next year will bring but there certainly seems to be an appetite for togetherness. What we know for sure is that COVID or War in Ukraine or another round of elections, there is going to be plenty of argument and disagreement and friction, and it is going to be more important than ever that we carve out opportunities to hold together as a community.”

To RSVP or more information email theboard@kvmr.org

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

A car is decorated for the Valentine’s-themed Caravan of Love motorcade which took place in 2021.

Photo by Jennifer Terhorst

An “I love KVMR” sticker is displayed on a car during the 2021 Caravan of love.

Photo by Jennifer Terhorst

Cars gather for the first Caravan of Love event in 2021.

Photo by Jennifer Terhorst