Pioneer Park Picnic

 Submitted to The Union

Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 60-member Nevada County Concert Band invites you to attend our second of three Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts. This one-day outdoor event (called the Band Musician Invitational event) draws up to 55 guest musicians, creating a mid-summer extravaganza.

Make it your tradition to enjoy a picnic pops concert with the Nevada County Concert Band! You’ll hear toe-tapping marches, a jazz medley, familiar Broadway musical songs, favorites from the Beatles and more. By the way, listening to live music is a great way to restore and lift your spirit.