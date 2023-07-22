Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 60-member Nevada County Concert Band invites you to attend our second of three Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts. This one-day outdoor event (called the Band Musician Invitational event) draws up to 55 guest musicians, creating a mid-summer extravaganza.
Make it your tradition to enjoy a picnic pops concert with the Nevada County Concert Band! You’ll hear toe-tapping marches, a jazz medley, familiar Broadway musical songs, favorites from the Beatles and more. By the way, listening to live music is a great way to restore and lift your spirit.
Invite your friends, family, neighbors, and clubs to meet you at the park for musical fun with your hometown band.
The concert is free, open to the public, accessible, and perfect for families. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Carry in your picnic dinner, or treat yourself from the hot dog and ice cream vendors. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy a wonderful musical evening at the park.
at Park St. and Nimrod St.
FREE – non-profit donations appreciated
Pine Street Stage, Nevada County Fairgrounds, Grass Valley
Pioneer Park Picnic Pops Concert #3
Pioneer Park, Nevada City
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Labor Day Picnic Pops Concert
(for Lake Wildwood residents only) Bugler Cove, Penn Valley
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Constitution Day Pops Concert
Pine Street (closed to traffic), downtown Nevada City