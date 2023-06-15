The Colfax Garden Club presents the Garden and Art Tour Saturday, June 17, along with a bonus Flower Show, according to a press release.
This is the first garden tour since 2019, according to the release. The tour will be held in Colfax and mostly center around one neighborhood and the local grammar school, where the club has a garden with K-8 students, the release says. The tickets will have a map and directions to the houses and there will be signs directing the traffic, the release says.
There are nine different locations including the flower show. The tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the flower show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets are available for $20 each at the following locations:
1. A-Z Supply — 13306 Ridge Road, Grass Valley
2. Colfax Chamber of Commerce — 99 Railroad Street, Colfax
3. Colfax Farm & Country Store — 140 N. Main Street, Colfax
4. Green Acres @ Eisley — 380 Nevada Street, Auburn
5. Hills Flat Lumber — 1000 Canyon Way, Colfax
6. Key Salon — 333 S. Auburn St. Colfax
7. Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply — 125 Clydesdale Court, Grass Valley
8. Weiss Brothers Nursery — 615 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley
9. Day of Tour only, while enjoying the free flower show — Colfax United Methodist Church, 59 Church Street, Colfax
"One of stops will be our downtown which has received a First Place Award statewide in the City Beautification category from the California Garden Clubs, Inc. and First Place in the Civic Development category from the Pacific Region," the release stated.
Proceeds benefit various community projects, including the Colfax Elementary School Youth Garden, the release states.
For additional information, contact Pam Kern at 973-610-1012.