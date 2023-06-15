Garden tour to feature Applegate, Lower Colfax

 The Union File Photo

The Colfax Garden Club presents the Garden and Art Tour Saturday, June 17, along with a bonus Flower Show, according to a press release.

This is the first garden tour since 2019, according to the release. The tour will be held in Colfax and mostly center around one neighborhood and the local grammar school, where the club has a garden with K-8 students, the release says. The tickets will have a map and directions to the houses and there will be signs directing the traffic, the release says.