Cold Water Brewery’s female employees make special brew for International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is recognized around the globe every March 8th.

While people celebrate in a variety of ways, one group of women in South Lake Tahoe came together over a shared hobby — craft beer.

Debbie Brown, owner of Cold Water Brewery, is part of the Pink Boots Society, a national group that wants to empower and train women in the brewing industry.

“It is an industry that’s underrepresented with women… but beer is popular with women, and we want to introduce that to everybody,” said Brown.

The beer enthusiast hosted a breakfast and brewing class for all of her female employees at the brewery on Thursday, March 8. Cold Water’s brewmaster Ryan Parker gave the women tips on how to make a high-quality batch of beer.

“I’ve never brewed beer before, but I work back in the kitchen and see the guys always carrying spelt grain in and out.” said Brigid Campbell, one of the participants. “To be on the inside of the brewhouse was a really cool experience.”

The women worked together to make a double IPA, which Brown says will be released in about 24 days. The brewery plans to host a tapping party so members of the community can try the beer.