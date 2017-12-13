Coins for kindness: Magnolia Student Council contribute to relief for fire victims in Nevada County
December 13, 2017
Magnolia Student Council sponsored a coin drive to help generate relief for Nevada County fire victims.
Students and teachers contributed over $1,160 to the effort. The students pictured were recognized by the student council officers with a certificate for frozen yogurt because of their significant personal contributions.
The funds will be given to Nevada County's First Response Chaplains.
In addition, the Magnolia Student Council is currently collecting canned food items for the Nevada County Food Bank as part of the school's ongoing community service efforts.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County home invasion ends in 3 arrests; some money and pot recovered
- Nevada Union High School football head coach Dennis Houlihan resigns
- Darrell Berkheimer: Women are moving to use their political power
- Nevada County murder suspect Jason Schuller said he thought CIA wanted to recruit him, was paving way for Jesus’ return
- Snowboarder dies after crash at Sierra-at-Tahoe