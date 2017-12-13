Coins for kindness: Magnolia Student Council contribute to relief for fire victims in Nevada County

Magnolia Student Council sponsored a coin drive to help generate relief for Nevada County fire victims.

Students and teachers contributed over $1,160 to the effort. The students pictured were recognized by the student council officers with a certificate for frozen yogurt because of their significant personal contributions.

The funds will be given to Nevada County's First Response Chaplains.

In addition, the Magnolia Student Council is currently collecting canned food items for the Nevada County Food Bank as part of the school's ongoing community service efforts.