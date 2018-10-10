‘Coco’ back on the big screen in Auburn

INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information

Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "Coco" at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a release.

Disney/Pixar's Oscar-winning "Coco" presents a modern and refreshing take on the Mexican holiday Día De Los Muertos. With memorable music, colorful and vibrant animation and lovable characters, this adventure contains the qualities everyone loves in a Disney classic, but from a unique cultural perspective.

Torn between following his family's wishes and pursuing his dream to become a musician, 12-year-old Miguel goes on an unexpected journey to the Land of the Dead.

There, he embarks on an unforgettable adventure that leads him to uncover hidden truths about his ancestors' past and learn the importance of family love.

"… a generous, heartfelt film, full of color and music, one that offers a timely Thanksgiving tribute to the intergenerational importance of family." — Christopher Orr, The Atlantic

Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center