Cleanup and party down by the river! — South Yuba River Citizens League celebrates 21st annual Yuba River Cleanup

WHERE: Cleanup at dozens of sites in the Bear and Yuba River watersheds, and the Volunteer Appreciation Party will be held at Pioneer Park in Nevada City

WHEN: Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Volunteer Appreciation Party from 1-5 p.m. all on Saturday

For the 21st year, the South Yuba River Citizens League will hold its annual Yuba River Cleanup on Saturday, according to a release.

The Yuba River Cleanup is one of the largest of its kind in the Sierra region, and it relies on the power of 800 volunteers to work at dozens of sites across the region, from Donner Summit to the Lower Yuba. On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers will embark on a watershed-wide hunt to rid the river of everything from micro-garbage like cigarette butts, bottle caps, shards of glass, and dog waste, to large and outlandish items such as washers, trailers and cars.

"This year the cleanup is particularly significant," Daniel Belshe, South Yuba River Citizens League's community engagement manager, said. "For 21 years, SYRCL has been uniting the community to clean the Yuba. It's incredible to see how the community has grown. Keeping the river clean, safe and healthy requires all us who love the Yuba to be active stewards.

"The Yuba has received a lot of love this summer and it's time to give back. I'm inviting the community to join this incredible service event for the Yuba. Dedicating a few hours of work on Sept. 15 will make a significant difference for the health of the Yuba and Bear rivers."

After the cleanup, volunteers are invited to the Volunteer Appreciation Party in Pioneer Park, Nevada City, from 1-5 p.m., to enjoy music by The Heifer Belles and Red Dirt Ruckus, great company and a no-host beer garden.

Volunteers registered by Sept. 11 will receive a delicious complimentary lunch. Registration is at YubaRiver.org.

Recommended Stories For You

The Heifer Belles and Red Dirt Ruckus will be the featured performers at the Volunteer Appreciation Party after the cleanup. The Heifer Belles began as friends getting together for some casual picking and singing. The result, a blend of back porch Americana, took them out of the living room into the world to perform their music. Their love of three-part harmony brings extra richness to the songs. The Heifer Belles and their musical hijinks guarantee a knee-slapping, tear-jerking time.

From deep in the Foothills of the Sierra Nevada there came a ruckus unlike any other before it. Fusing bluegrass, reggae, rock and funk, Red Dirt Ruckus is known for filling dance floors and keeping hips shakin'.

Formed in Placerville, this five piece group dubs their sound as "Foothill Rudegrass." They deliver a high-energy performance showcasing rich harmonies, smokin' string arrangements and an eclectic mix of originals and familiar favorites. And they're coming to Pioneer Park to keep participants grooving post-cleanup.

This is an historically high impact event with a tremendous amount of community involvement. Last summer, 851 volunteers participated in the cleanup and removed nearly 1,500 pounds of recyclables and 9,000 pounds of trash from approximately 80 miles of river, creek and lake shoreline at sites within the Bear and Yuba River watersheds.

"We couldn't do this incredible work without our local and regional partners. To date, this effort is supported by State Parks, the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, the Army Corps of Engineers, Grass Valley Public Works, Caltrans, Nevada County, as well as many local businesses, clubs, and school groups. And we'll be welcoming more over the next weeks. We're committed to working at dozens of sites, we just need the volunteer power to do it," said Melinda Booth, executive director of SYRCL.

For questions about volunteer registration or donating to the Clean-a-thon, contact Daniel Belshe, community engagement manager, at 530-265-5961 x201 or daniel@yubariver.org.

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League.