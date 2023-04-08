Special to the Union
After four years they returned. Dozens of third graders paraded into the concert hall as 10 musicians warmed up on stage — set to perform just for them.
The 10 musicians, representing piano, strings and winds, were members of Frisson. The ensemble performed for grown-ups on Sunday, March 19, as part of InConcert Sierra’s Third Sunday Series, and they returned on Monday morning, March 20, to play for the under-10 crowd.
For many years, InConcert Sierra held an annual concert for third graders, busing the children in from schools all over Nevada County, but due to COVID, the last one of its kind to take place was in 2019! So this was a grand return.
The goal of the Third Grade program is to spark an interest in classical music, drawing children in who may be attending a concert for the first time, and may, as a result, develop a lifelong love of the art.
The term “frisson” means a sudden burst of excitement; a shiver, a thrill. And true to form, there were shivers of excitement in the hall before and during the Monday event. Before the show began, some of the kids were bouncing in the pews, and a din of treble voices filled the air. But the voices faded and the children stilled as the music began.
Members of Frisson are basically shape-shifters. They can expand or contract to play octets, quartets, sextets or play all together. They opened the concert with a nonet for winds and strings and the children were entranced by the interplay of nine different instruments.
Following the nonet, the musicians talked about their instruments one at a time, beginning with the strings. The children heard the violin play a sweet passage as well as a zesty one. The viola, with a lower voice, was called a “big brother to the violin,” and the kids were delighted when the violist played a bit of the theme from the Pink Panther. The bass player used his bow to play “classical” music and plucked the strings to play jazz, and the cellist highlighted the cello’s four octave range by playing Happy Birthday four times, low voice to high.
Next it was time for the piano, which is considered a percussion instrument in the orchestra and blends well with other instruments. The pianist demonstrated this by inviting the violin, viola and cello to join her to play the finale from Schumann’s Piano Quartet, a brisk rondo which led kids to once again bounce in their seats.
After the strings and the piano showed off, it was time for the five winds to shine. The children learned that the bassoon, sometimes called the “clown of the orchestra,” can play low mournful tones as well as cartoon music, and the oboe can be playful too.
The remaining three instruments illustrated their sounds by playing familiar phrases or motifs — much to the delight of the audience. The clarinet: the famous trill and glissando introducing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue; the flute: the bird’s theme from Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf; and finally the French horn (technically a brass instrument but often combined with the winds): the heroic theme from Star Wars, followed by a lullaby for contrast.
Having heard the woodwinds individually, they joined together to play an excerpt from Roussel’s Divertissement for Wind Quintet and Piano. The children were encouraged to see what images and stories came to mind as they listened to the music, and afterwards, there was talk about Beauty and the Beast, a celebration, and maybe a bit of the Toy Story.
Next, after hearing a passage from an octet for strings and winds, the children were invited to ask questions. Among their queries were: How old were you when you started your instrument? (Ranged from 5 to 15) Do plastic flutes and metal flutes sound alike? (No, vibrating materials make different sounds) Is a French horn really French? (Seems to be no connection at all, as the horn probably originated in Germany).
The program closed with all 10 musicians playing Ravel’s Bolero. Quite a feat considering that the piece was originally written for a large orchestra. The children were told to think of the stage as a tiny dance floor, with the instruments dancing. The bass began by playing a steady background rhythm. In came the piano, the clarinet, the oboe and bassoon. The kids got caught up in the rhythm and danced in their seats. In came the violin, viola, flute and horn; the cello played like a guitar, and after the final note, the music was topped off by rousing applause.
All told, 600 students were privileged to hear the concert, 300 at each of two sessions. And afterwards, some of the teachers sent high praise to InConcert Sierra.
According to Kaleen Chatigny from Forest Charter in Nevada City, “Not only did the performers bring their instruments to life, they encouraged the students to be active participants by allowing time to ask engaging questions, share observations and even hosted a ‘dance party’ at the end of the performance.”
Kristin Robinson from Williams Ranch in Penn Valley went on to add, “I thought the way the musicians introduced their instruments by playing pieces that students tended to recognize was fun and engaging. I also thought the length of things was perfect. Just the right amount of time for them to sit without getting the wiggles.”
In past years, some of the children have asked for music lessons after attending the third grade concert, and this year was no exception. As one father reported, his son’s interest in taking piano lessons shifted for the first time from “I want to someday,” to “When can I start?”