Classic westerns featured at Mystic Theater

Three classic westerns with Roy Rogers, the ‘King of the Cowboys,’ will be screened over the next three weekends as part of the Mystic Theater’s popular new Sunday Family Matinee Series. The movies show free of charge every Sunday at 2 p.m.

The series kicks off this Sunday, Oct. 9 with the 1938 classic “Under Western Stars,” Roy’s first starring role and the movie that established his wholesome, straight-shooting screen persona. It also has a surprisingly contemporary relevance, with Roy as a California rancher who, during a severe drought, travels to Washington D.C. to pressure officials to release more water from the state’s reservoirs to help California’s parched ranches and farms. Encountering only incompetent bureaucrats and crooked politicians, a frustrated Roy finally decides to run for Congress himself in a last-ditch effort to get the precious water needed to feed the nation.

“Under Western Stars” has been labeled a “socialist western,” says Ross Woodbury, owner-manager of the Mystic Theater and curator of its film series. “It’s a movie that clearly echos FDR’s call for huge private profits to occasionally be curtailed for the good of the entire country. There were quite a few of these films made during the FDR administration but there were very few westerns, which almost always celebrated rugged individualism above all.”

Whatever its underlying political message, “Under Western Stars” must have appealed to Depression-era Americans because it was a huge box-office hit, establishing Roy Rogers as the shining new singing cowboy superstar on the silver screen, rivaling and eventually surpassing his peers like Gene Autry and Tex Ritter. It also won an Academy Award nomination for Best Song for the haunting “Dust” and, in 2009, was selected by the Library of Congress for its National Film Registry, one of the few westerns so honored.

Subsequent films in the series, all screening on Sundays at 2 p.m., are “Springtime in the Sierras” (Oct.16), one of Roy’s few big-budget color westerns, and “Nevada City” (Oct. 23), where Roy takes on Black Bart in a bustling Northern California Gold Rush town familiar to local residents.

Admission to each film is free and the public is invited. The Mystic Theater is located at 240 Commercial Street in downtown Nevada City. More information can be obtained by calling the theater at 530-755-6677.

Source: The Mystic Theater