Classic update soars in ‘Jack Absolute Flies Again’ at Sutton Cinema

Join with me in celebrating the return of National Theatre Live! Yes! And what better way to mark this return than the rollicking, immensely entertaining, hilariously funny “Jack Absolute Flies Again.” Set during The Battle of Britain in 1940, the play is an update, and a largely faithful one, of Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s 1770 “The Rivals.” Sheridan’s play introduced a word into the lexicon, malaprop, after the character of that name who continuously and funnily uses the wrong word. Mrs. Malaprop introduces herself as having “faultless electrocution” and describes her niece Lydia as “headstrong as an allegory on the banks of the Nile.” Caroline Quentin is putrefaction itself in the role . . .

The multiple rivalries of the title are romantic in nature, and too convoluted to address them all here. That said, the crux of the matter is Jack Absolute’s quest for the hand of old flame Lydia Languish. She, however, has her eyes on hunky working class Duncan Scumthorpe, ably performed by Kelvin Fletcher. It being England, of course, the class hierarchy comes into play. Kerry Howard’s saucy, savvy maid Lucy offers pointed social critique.

Laurie Davidson and Natalie Simpson are hugely attractive as Jack and Lydia. Jordan Metcalfe plays Jack’s mate Roy with bandy legged hilarity. Jack’s dad Sir Anthony Absolute is all Colonel Blimp bluff and bluster. The physical comedy is terrific, and dance, what a number! It swings, and it’s marvelous. How about a real aerial dogfight against those Nazis? Yep. Emily Burns’ direction is crisp, the timing is sharp, and when events turn poignant, watch out. Writers Richard Bean, whose “One Man, Two Guv’nors” was such a smash (it also launched James Corden’s career), and Oliver Chris, have created that rare piece of theatre that makes you cry as well laugh. Lift yourself, go, and get a dose of human heart. It just might heal you.

John Deaderick is a local theatre artist and the author of Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis, available at Amazon.com.