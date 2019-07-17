Cinema at the State Theatre presents “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” this Thursday at 7 p.m., the first film in the “50 Years Ago at the Movies” series.

In 1890s Wyoming, Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and “The Sundance Kid” (Robert Redford) are the leaders of the outlaw Hole in the Wall Gang. After a train robbery goes wrong, they find themselves on the run with a posse hard on their heels. Their solution — flee to Bolivia with Sundance’s lover (Katharine Ross), in search of a more successful criminal career

The film won four Academy Awards including Best Original Screenplay by writer William Goldman (“The Princess Bride”); Best Song (Burt Bacharach and Hal David for “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”) and Best Cinematography.

Tickets are $8 at Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn. For information, go to http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156.