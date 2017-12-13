Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents ‘Love Actually’

The third film in the 2017 CineBrew Series, "Love Actually," is a 2003 romantic comedy from the makers of "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Notting Hill."

Funny, irresistible and heartwarming, an all-star cast (Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson, to name a few) follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.

This event is sponsored by Frank S. Calabretta's Bail House and will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the State Theatre in Auburn.

Tickets are $8 and available at the box office, by calling 530-885-0156, or at the website http://www.livefromauburn.com.