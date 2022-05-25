Cinema at the State  presents ‘On Any Sunday’

Oscar-nominated “On Any Sunday” returns to the big screen with a re-mastered and digitally enhanced 50th Anniversary edition.

Before its release in 1971, motorcycling was always portrayed by Hollywood as a bunch of renegade hoodlums on choppers, causing problems wherever they went. Director Bruce Brown set out to change the perception of motorcycling and capture the sport of motorcycling from his own unique perspective and lens.

Along with his friends Steve McQueen, Malcolm Smith, and Mert Lawwill, Brown directed his camera at the action while focusing on the various disciplines of motorcycle racing and, most importantly to Bruce, the people and the community shaping it.

From Mert Lawwill’s attempt to regain his Grand National #1 plate in dirt track and road racing, to Steve McQueen’s real-life weekend warrior racing in the desert and at the famed Elsinore Grand Prix, to Malcolm Smith’s other-worldly skills around the world at the International Six Days Trial, Baja racing, hillclimbing and trials.

Though we lost Bruce Brown in 2017, his legacy lives on with this new version of “On Any Sunday” that is ready to be enjoyed by new generations who have never seen it on the big screen.

Source: Auburn State Theatre

KNOW & GO WHAT: “On Any Sunday” WHEN: Thursday June 2, 7 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn TICKET: $10 MORE INFO: Visit AuburnStateTheatre.org or call 530-885-0156