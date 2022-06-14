Cinema at the State presents ‘They Crossed the Mountains’ Thursday

The documentary “They Crossed the Mountains“ covers the usage and history of the famous Western States Trail by Native Americans to Gold Rush miners, to today’s horseback endurance riders and runners.

The film portrays a wide scope of history, from John Fremont’s discovery of Lake Tahoe to firsthand stories about Indian relatives who traveled this path. It also tells how the Tevis Cup 100 Mile Ride and the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run evolved to become an integral part of the trail’s history.

Interviews with historians and endurance athletes including Mike Lynch, Gordy Ainsleigh, Jack Veal and Hal Hall give the documentary a richness and depth about the trail route that traverses the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Carson City, Nevada, via Lake Tahoe and Squaw Valley, to Auburn, California.

The documentary includes vintage footage featuring a group of Auburn men – including Western States Trail Foundation founder Wendell Robie — who traveled the trail on horseback in 1931, marking it along the way so that this original Emigrant Trail did not fade into the wilderness.

Learning the history of why this trail is available to all today will greatly enhance your appreciation for the Western States Trail. A must-see for any rider, runner or hiker.

A 6 p.m. “Meet and Greet” with special guests including Hal Hall, 3 time Tevis winner and 3 time Haggin Cup winner; Tim Twietmeyer, 5 time winner Endurance Run; Gordy Ainsleigh, first person to run the Tevis on foot, thereby creating the Endurance Run; and Mike Lynch, local historian and veteran park ranger, will precede the film. Q&A will follow the film.

Source: Auburn State Theatre