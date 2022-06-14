Cinema at the State presents ‘They Crossed the Mountains’ Thursday
The documentary “They Crossed the Mountains“ covers the usage and history of the famous Western States Trail by Native Americans to Gold Rush miners, to today’s horseback endurance riders and runners.
The film portrays a wide scope of history, from John Fremont’s discovery of Lake Tahoe to firsthand stories about Indian relatives who traveled this path. It also tells how the Tevis Cup 100 Mile Ride and the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run evolved to become an integral part of the trail’s history.
Interviews with historians and endurance athletes including Mike Lynch, Gordy Ainsleigh, Jack Veal and Hal Hall give the documentary a richness and depth about the trail route that traverses the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Carson City, Nevada, via Lake Tahoe and Squaw Valley, to Auburn, California.
The documentary includes vintage footage featuring a group of Auburn men – including Western States Trail Foundation founder Wendell Robie — who traveled the trail on horseback in 1931, marking it along the way so that this original Emigrant Trail did not fade into the wilderness.
Learning the history of why this trail is available to all today will greatly enhance your appreciation for the Western States Trail. A must-see for any rider, runner or hiker.
A 6 p.m. “Meet and Greet” with special guests including Hal Hall, 3 time Tevis winner and 3 time Haggin Cup winner; Tim Twietmeyer, 5 time winner Endurance Run; Gordy Ainsleigh, first person to run the Tevis on foot, thereby creating the Endurance Run; and Mike Lynch, local historian and veteran park ranger, will precede the film. Q&A will follow the film.
Source: Auburn State Theatre
KNOW & GO
WHO: Cinema at the State
WHAT: “They Crossed the Mountains”
WHEN: Thursday, June 16, 6 p.m. Meet & Greet, 7 p.m. Film
WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
MORE INFO: Visit AuburnStateTheatre.org or call 530-885-0156
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Jazz for everybody: Sierra Jazz Society to host second Jazz Picnic this Saturday
The resurrected Sierra Jazz Society brings the second annual Sierra Jazz Picnic to Pioneer Park this Sunday, June 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.