CineBrew Series shows ‘The Blues Brothers’
January 3, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “The Blues Brothers”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: $8
INFO: For more information visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156
The fourth film in the 2017-18 CineBrew Series stars John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as "Joliet" Jake and Elwood Blues, and features musical numbers by R&B, soul, and blues singers James Brown, Cab Calloway, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and John Lee Hooker. The cast includes John Candy and Carrie Fisher. The Blues Brothers has become a cult classic.
Paroled convict Jake and his brother Elwood set out on "a mission from God" to save from foreclosure the Catholic orphanage in which they were raised.
To do so, they must reunite their R&B band and raise $5,000 needed to pay the orphanage's property tax bill.
Along the way, they are targeted by a destructive "mystery woman," Neo-Nazis, and a country and western band — all while being relentlessly pursued by the police.
The CineBrew Series is sponsored by Auburn Alehouse.
For more information visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156.
