Cigarettes . . . and wild, wild women: Sierra Cinemas presents Georges Bizet’s Carmen

Initially greeted with indifference by its Parisian premier audience of 1875, Carmen soon became the triumph that it remains to this day. Imagine, women smoking cigarettes onstage! Illicit liaisons outside of marriage! A strong central female character maintaining her sexual independence and freedom of choice! Shocking developments at the opéra comique in a work anticipating the verismo movement yet to come from Italy.

Carmen is an immensely engaging, dramatically successful, masterfully orchestrated work. The story is simple: naïve mama's boy young soldier falls for seductive gypsy, abandons the woman who truly loves him, deserts his post, suffers rejection, exacts revenge. Depictions of exotic locales and cultures were the stuff of opera, and indeed all the arts, in the Late Romantic period. Gypsy life had long held a fascination for the European bourgeoisie, and the opera's barely civilized Spain of Seville with its cigarette factory and bullfights eventually proved irresistible.

Unfortunately, the overwhelming success of the opera came too late for the composer. Said to be devastated by the apparent failure of Carmen, Bizet fell into a rapid decline from which the 36-year-old composer never recovered. The accolades arrived shortly after the funeral. The opera as written proved even more revolutionary than is generally heard today, for rather than composing recitatives, that speech/song amalgam that is the standard operatic representation of dialogue, Bizet penned spoken dialogue. Think American musical theatre. This proved too unconventional for the time, and other composers have created recitatives for various productions. Today the opera is either performed with the recitatives exclusively or with some spoken dialogue.

The Met production features the extraordinary mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine in the title role. The ever-solid Roberto Alagna fits the role of Don José as though it were his own skin. Even if you have avoided opera, you will recognize both the Habanera and the Toreador Song as each has deeply permeated the public imagination. This is a good one for aficionados to drag their opera-phobic friends to: it's tuneful and never drags. And the "bad girl" at the center of it all is utterly compelling.

John Deaderick is a local theater artist and the author of Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis, available at Amazon.com.