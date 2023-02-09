The Elephant & the Termite
Water is life. Everything is connected. Termites and other insects. Lungfish and other fish. Chameleons and other reptiles. Falcons and other birds. Lilies and other flowers. Elephants and other beasts. Nature photographers and all of us who get to watch the intimate and expansive showcase of all this life.
The film “The Elephant & the Termite” brackets all this life upon life upon life story in the highest quality way. In the way it captures the structure of a termite mound or watches a beetle roll a ball of dung. In the way a lungfish or a chameleon secures a place underground to wait out a coming dry season. In the way millions of quelea (most numerous bird in Africa) contrast with a single falcon. In the way flowers punctuate desert grassland. In the way massive elephants unintentionally administer a web of life.
“The Elephant & the Termite” captivates visually and narratively.
“The Wild & Scenic Film Festival” flows rich with many flavors of issue films. One heartening version is the nature film. There’s no doom and gloom to withstand, no power and greed that needs foiling. There’s no hope and constructive activism to join, no human centric cavalcade to digest.
There is nature.
This issueless issue film, “The Elephant & the Termite,” accomplishes two things. First: all life is interwoven, interdependent. Regard that such vital complexity thrives. Second: one of the transcendent artifacts of human being is that, whatever all human beings are, we create films like this to watch, enjoy, and learn.
Transmission
Do people want to preserve wildlife? Do people want to preserve bighorn sheep? They’re the ones jumping around from one skinny cliff edge to the next. Most people would probably say yes. However, most people might be less readily affirmative if they felt it too much in their wallets.
In the film “Transmission,” a ranching couple didn’t want to be responsible for having bacteria infecting their dozens of sheep and having it cross over to a nearby bighorn sheep herd. They were willing to improve fencing and such to keep bighorn sheep from jumping in and out of the grounds where their ranch sheep did their feeding. They were willing to test their sheep and isolate the ones infected by the bacteria.
The ranchers also inclined to try an essentially untested cure, even though ranch sheep get only mildly sick. (The wild bighorn sheep die.) The test, not unlike our COVID tests, involves swabbing nostrils. Easy enough on ranch sheep.
For testing wild bighorns, the scientist-led crew needed to “shoot” and net and carry sedated animals to a test site. And they had to kill the wild sheep that tested positive. Everyone understood that the infected sheep were either unable to have babies or had babies that die from infection passed on to them.
“Transmission” conveys its little corner story of wildlife management, one example of the intersection of nature and human influence, be it ranchers or scientists. So many stories…. How do we figure out whether and how to attend to which stories?
Together We Grow
Community. There’s no bigger word, no bigger underpinning of sustainable vitality than community. The film “Together We Grow” bubbles up as a way to live our lives. Lives, not incidentally, are often what regular, struggling people live, with community being a way everybody’s lives are better.
“Together We Grow” is a small example. It’s very local. It’s sourced by volunteers, donors, kids, many different versions of people.
It’s a great film title, “Together We Grow.” The people are in it together. Community. A struggling, single mom started it. She’s a nice person to get to know. With the people she helped, she grew and they grew. The size and number of the offerings grew.
The film showcases a kitchen, grocery, a café. They deliver meals to people in need. They manage a farm of sorts. That is, they have raised garden boxes here, someone’s backyard there, a farm plot at a school and a prison and a residential care facility. It all feeds people who need it, people helping to grow it.
It isn’t just food. There’s sewing … again to help, to engage people to be useful, to learn new skills. Such activities get rather commercial, enough to hire people. There’s a bicycle refurbishment and repair … again to help, to engage people.
It sounds kinda big, but while it’s a big little example, it’s really just a little example, where together we grow. We need to be routinely exposed to the example in “Together We Grow.”