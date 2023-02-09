The Elephant & the Termite

Water is life. Everything is connected. Termites and other insects. Lungfish and other fish. Chameleons and other reptiles. Falcons and other birds. Lilies and other flowers. Elephants and other beasts. Nature photographers and all of us who get to watch the intimate and expansive showcase of all this life.

