[Editor’s Note: This is the second of a four-week series of Prospector reviews leading up to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City & Grass Valley, CA, February 16-20 (wildandscenicfilmfestival.org).]
Sisters in Arms
Julia Butterfly Hill sends a video to Leah, Luisa, Adelaide, Lena, Anuna…. She says each woman’s name, thanks them for taking a stand, for being leaders, for being love in action. Julia says we’re all connected like the roots of trees. These women are so touched to hear such heartfelt appreciation from Julia Butterfly Hill.
Who is Julia Butterfly Hill? She is as symbolic as an environmental activist gets. More than 20 years ago, she sat atop a redwood tree for two years… two years …until loggers agreed to save a stand of trees, to change how they did some things.
Who are these women highlighted in the film “Sisters in Arms”? These women from around the world are currently as symbolic as climate change activism gets. They’re committed, well spoken. They inspire thousands. Throughout the film, thousands of young women mobilize.
Young women. How’s that for a valuable, abundant resource? It’s important to see the way forward, important to recommend films that engender hope, important to identify women with a spirit of connectedness, community, nature.
Asked more than 20 years ago, who are her heroes, Julia said it’s all the people supporting her. Decades later, Julia calls out the continuing heroes of a fundamental, quintessential movement. Julia says, “the obstacle is up here,” pointing to her head. She continues, “the heart says I must.” One of the new women activists says, “I must change the things I cannot accept.” See Julia Butterfly Hill. See these new women. See “Sisters in Arms.”
Hasta la Ultima Gota (Until the Last Drop)
It’s important to see the truth. It’s important to see the fight. It’s important to recommend films that are depressing because, when all is said and done, that’s where hope lives.
See “Hasta La Ultima Gota.” It’s important to see foreign language films because what’s happening around the world can and will and does happen close to home. In English, the title of the film is “Until the Last Drop.”
Chile suffers from a protracted drought, more than 10 years. In one region, communities have their water shut off for 12 hours a day. Schools have water enough for bathrooms and washing hands, not for drinking. Farmers — small farmers that is – watch crops die because they can’t afford to buy enough water for irrigation.
Meanwhile, agribusinesses – big farmers, that is — export avocados, citrus, walnuts to the US and China and Europe. Agribusinesses sell water at big profit to the people — to poor people.
Based on a 1981 law — a law from dictator Pinochet times — water rights can be owned, owned by the rich people. The river is dry, however there is enough water for rich people to sell water to poor people.
“Hasta La Ultima Gota” reports about massive protests, about a constitutional convention to establish water as a human right, to make water part of the “commons.” See the 15-minute film “Hasta La Ultima Gota.” See about a countrywide fight for water … for water. (Couldn’t happen where we live? Could it?)
The Smell of Money
Next to industrial-strength pig and chicken factories, human neighbors routinely breathe a god-awful stink. The factories collect excrement and urine in open cesspools. They irrigate (spray) farms with toxic liquid. Toxic material permeates the air, pollutes the water.
In a related discussion, why do thousands of animals need to be stuffed in a building designed for horrible treatment of them and questionable product quality for people? The stink, the toxicity, and to say the least, the disregard is “The Smell of Money.” That’s the name of a drubbing good film raising awareness about routine corporate behavior underpinning our food supply.
Big business makes big money. How? Consider two very important terms in environmental justice: Externalized Costs and The Precautionary Principle. While the film “The Smell of Money” slams industrial farm factories pretty hard, it doesn’t indulge these terms.
External costs refer to costs companies DON’T pay. For instance, they don’t pay for the pollution they cause. They don’t pay for the ill health they cause.
If it’s reasonable to worry that a company is causing harm, the company should have to prove that what they’re doing is safe. Companies aren’t bound by this Precautionary Principle. They bank on people having to prove that a company caused harm.
See “The Smell of Money.” It follows people who live and suffer next to these animal factories. It follows their lawsuits. Can the poor neighbors win? What happens if they do? Can we all sign on to discontinuing support for businesses that do business this way?
Q&A Here’s a bit of question & answer with the writer/producer of “The Smell of Money”: Chuck Jaffee: Are lawsuits and films like yours just a cost of the industry doing its business or do you project big substantive changes from the continuing pressure? Jaimie Berger: The pork industry is powerful and entrenched. Residents’ wins in the courts have not translated into on-the-ground progress. Public awareness is growing, and we see our film as one of many tools. We believe that building a broad, diverse coalition of advocates for the environment, public health, civil rights, workers, farmers, animals, and more is essential to ramp up pressure on the pork industry — and on the policymakers who enable it. CJ: What insight did the insiders you spoke with offer as to how the perpetrators live with themselves? JB: Although corporations like Smithfield work hard to turn residents and hog farmers against one another, our subjects impacted by pollution had so much compassion and empathy for their neighbors who work in the industry. They understand that few other jobs exist in poor, rural areas. They’re just trying to make a living and feed their families. Most hog and poultry farmers in this country are bound up in deeply exploitative contracts with corporations like Smithfield. Those who dare to speak out against the industry are harshly punished. Sen. Cory Booker says the real villains are the faceless corporations and capitalism. The idea that some lives matter less than others is at the root. CJ: Do the beset neighbors of the factories think they’re just resigned to their stuck circumstances or that their lives/identities are just too tied to their home ground? JB: Residents impacted by the pork industry’s pollution have been actively fighting for three decades. For them, it’s not just their families’ health and wellbeing. Big Pork has robbed them not only of their right to live a dignified life but to enjoy the property that their grandparents and great-grandparents claimed after obtaining their freedom from slavery. To expect them to relinquish this core piece of their identity and history would be a grave injustice. Even those who would prefer to sell their land and move often do not have the financial means to do so; after all, what is a house worth if it is under the spray of hog manure?