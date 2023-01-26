[Editor’s Note: This is the first of a four-week series of Prospector reviews leading up to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City & Grass Valley, CA, February 16-20 (wildandscenicfilmfestival.org).]
From My Window
Watch Melissa Simpson in “From My Window.” She climbs a 13,000-foot peak. She “climbs” it in a wheelchair because she was born with cerebral palsy. Her wheelchair – it’s a nifty one that lets her pump with her arms across terrain not laid out for wheelchair traffic.
What’s especially nifty about Melissa’s conveyance is the group of people who take turns pushing and pulling and otherwise assisting her. This team includes blind people and other variously challenged souls. No, we’re not talking rock and cliff climbers. The trail up through 13,000 feet is modest by typical mountain climbing standards.
During a talk with Melissa, she explains that she “was like 20 years looking out my window at the mountains and doing nothing but college and home stuff.” She goes on to say that this first of what now has been many climbs “made me feel free of my disabilities” ... her “entrapment went away.”
In less than 20 film minutes, you get to appreciate Melissa enroute and being interviewed. What you’ll probably appreciate most is that this “special” person demonstrates her “normal” person accomplishment. Of the thousands of people who conquer high mountain peaks, see Melissa Simpson put her personal stamp on individual experience.
It’s probably not a stretch to see that “From My Window” shows that everybody is “handicapped” in some way, and isn’t it a better world when there’s other people around to help us navigate? Melissa says that she’s become more than a mountain climber. She’s an activist.
The Scale of Hope
“The Scale of Hope” is a ripe film for the Wild & Scenic Film Festival. Wrapped in the popular genre of extreme adventure, we’re exposed to intelligent, engaging and personable awareness-raising about the preeminent environmental issue of climate change. Adding further perspective, the central player in this documentary is bipolar.
Molly Kowabata climbs mountains. She climbs mountains packed in snow and ice. She flies into a grand, remote location in Alaska. Compelling visuals underpin the whole narrative.
It isn’t just scenery. It isn’t just an arduous, passion-stoked project, including hauling and camping, and stretching Molly’s climbing capabilities in wintery wilderness and weather. It includes partnering with a veteran climber who knows how to learn from and enjoy her junior adventurer.
Climbing is just Molly Kowabata’s side gig. Professionally, she’s a climate change advisor. Indeed, she worked under President Obama. The way Molly communicates not only informs but helps set an example for how to communicate.
Molly talks systemic change; policy change; selecting policy makers responsive to the people’s needs. She talks voting; people speaking up and voting. She talks about community. What’s good for the sustainable wellbeing of our kids and grandkids is good for the economy.
It’s encouraging to listen to Molly talk: about managing the higher highs and lower lows of her “disability”; about tackling the challenges of her wintery adventures; and about all of us (all of us) taming the tiger of climate change.
Free to Run
In the film “Free to Run,” the Wild & Scenic Film Festival showcases a popular genre: extreme sports and adventure. Is a 275-mile run extreme enough for you? That’s about 10 marathons run immediately one after the other. Oh, and they’re running in the mountains on a not so obvious route.
Being an environmental film festival, these kinds of films often weave in substantive issues. “Free to Run” tells about an organization of that name that encourages and guides Afghani women to run ... to be out in the world, in nature, running. Talk about extreme. In Afghanistan, restrictions on women are severe. Afghani women don’t do cross-country-style runs. They don’t express themselves that way, don’t experience such things, don’t make such a statement.
It’s engaging enough to have a film about Stephanie Case running 275 miles in seven days. It’s especially engaging that she’s running to raise money for Afghani women’s rights, for the expanded horizons of Afghani women. This runner, this lawyer, this founder of the organization “Free to Run,” this Stephanie Case deals with far more complicated details than encouraging a bunch of people to get out and run.
Stephanie’s effort and pain and dedication to something bigger than herself makes for a motivating film with a chance to get to know her and to root for her and to root for the women she represents and helps.
Count how many steps you walk to the movie theater if you want, but see “Free to Run.”