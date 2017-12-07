Christmas for the kiddos at the annual Children’s Christmas Faire at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

Santa is high in demand this season but is happy to be stopping by the Annual Children's Christmas Faire for fun, games and free photo opportunities from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital is partnering to host the free holiday event that provides activities and entertainment for the whole family.

"For the last 29 years, the Children's Christmas Faire has brought families, friends and neighbors together for an event that has become a holiday tradition in our community," said Carol Zobel at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.

At the Children's Christmas Faire, children can enjoy educational and creative holiday activities that include photos with Santa, cookie decorating, games, crafts, face painting, Wild Things and an educational program with exotic animals (1:30 to 3 p.m.).

"While the cookie decorating and Santa photos are the most popular activities," said Zobel, "all the events are designed to facilitate fun for kids of all ages."

This free event is open to the public. All are welcome to attend. Admission and all activities are free.

The Children's Christmas Faire will take place at the Sierra Building, Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds located at 1273 High Street in Auburn.

The Children's Christmas Faire is sponsored by Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and other community partners to provide children in the community with a creative, educational and fun holiday activity.

For more information, call Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital at 530-888-4557.