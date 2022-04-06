Christi & Heidi to perform an evening of theater songs for Sierra Stages

Sierra Stages and the Miners Foundry present a Theater by the Book performance of Christi & Heidi: Together Again, Indoors at the Miners Foundry on April 13. This show was rescheduled from its original January dates.

The duo — Christi Colombo and Heidi Grass — will perform a selection of musical numbers made famous by the theater. These songs are of both well-known and obscure origin, but all are meant to entertain audiences and recall favorite moments from the great white way.

They will be accompanied by Ken Getz on keyboards and Steve Nicholson on bass.

“Although we had been planning the cabaret for a while, it was the unexpected passing of premiere Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim in late November that gave us a focus for the event,” said Getz. “Five of the songs (out of 18) are written by and honor the memory of Mr. Sondheim.”

Peter Mason serves as the executive director of Sierra Stages and said that while the lockdown in 2020/21 presented new obstacles for his company, the organization is well on its way to a return to normalcy and the thrill of producing live theater.





“Christi and Heidi and Ken have chosen some of their favorite songs by some of their favorite theater composers and from some of their favorite shows,” Mascn said. “A couple of songs by William Finn, and songs from the musicals ‘She Loves Me,’ ‘Heathers,’ ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘Side Show’ and more.”

Continued Getz: “”Working with Heidi and Christi is among the most fun I’ve ever had. Making music with like-minded and singularly talented performers is a true pleasure. We hope the audience enjoys the experience as much as we do.”

Miners Foundry reminds guests to visit its website for updated safety guidelines before purchasing tickets.

For tickets and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center