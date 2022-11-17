Chris Perondi’s amazing Stunt Dog Experience comes to The Center for the Arts

For over twenty years Chris Perondi has been taking his stunt dogs around the world to "pawtastically" perform for captivated audiences, producing over 15,000 shows!

The Center for the Arts is thrilled to welcome Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience to the Marisa Funk Theater on November 19 for two performances. What’s not to love about amazing, high-energy dogs doing incredible feats of gravity for our entertainment?

For over twenty years Chris Perondi has been taking his stunt dogs around the world to pawtastically perform for captivated audiences, producing over 15,000 shows! These aren’t your average dogs, not only are they positively trained with his unique methods, but they are all rescued from shelters, giving them a second chance at life and further promoting pet adoptions.

The Stunt Dogs have been seen on Oprah, The Ellen Show, David Letterman, and the Tonight Show with fun challenges that test their speed, intelligence, accuracy, and leaping ability — mixing performing arts with performing dogs, as you’ve never seen before. They have names like Flashy Ferrari, Crazy Confetti, Blazing Bentley, and Spitfire Spinelli — to name a few – and they have been known to flip, jump rope, paw-stand, high-jump, skateboard, and free-style disc catch amongst black lights. Stunt Dog Productions is a family-owned business, led by Chris and his wife Suhey Perondi, and can lay claim to the largest touring dog act in the world, with up to four touring units serving the United States and Canada.

Their full-time traveling teams produce professionally hosted shows that are extremely visual, scripted, choreographed to music with audience participation encouraged, and feature the most talented stunt dogs, trick dogs, and frisbee dogs in the world! Stunt Dog Productions teams up with only the most humane and talented dog trainers and performers, and have brought dozens of trainers into their “Stunt Dog” family over the years, coaching numerous trainers in getting their start in the industry. All the dogs each have unique talents and signature moves that the Perondi’s work to showcase, highlighting each dog’s individual ability, athleticism, and intelligence. The dogs truly enjoy performing because they are doing what they love, with each show more energetically enthusiastic than the last.

Each canine star is rescued from pounds or shelters, and what’s most important to the Perondi’s is their mission to promote pet adoption, responsible pet ownership, and educating others on the importance of spay and neutering. During every show, they take time to share their mission and encourage everyone to spend more time with their pets at home.

This cast of performers and dogs will delight audiences of all ages, with high-energy excitement from beginning to end. Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience is a hot ticket that is sure to sell out The Center for the Arts, so don’t wait to get your tickets today for November 19.

Source: The Center for the Arts